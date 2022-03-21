Expert on why we don't need frenemies in our life

We all have frenemies that we love to hate and secretly want to get rid of but continue being "friends" with them due to several reasons that we perceive to be unavoidable. They can be part of our larger social circle or we may not be comfortable severing ties with them completely due to complexities of our nature. Whatever may be the reason, the truth is that frenemies can be a great cause of distress and having them in life could be making your world toxic. (Also read: Relationship expert on top reasons why people ghost you)

Frenemies are usually former friends who may have started out as good listeners, bonded over common interests or connected over sessions of tea and coffee. However, over a period of time, as we discover more sides to a person and start to dislike certain traits in them which do not go well with our own personality, the feelings of jealousy or competitiveness may crop up.

According to experts, frenemies should be best kept at distance because they are not the kind of relationships that provide support and fill your life with love. The lack of trust and the presence of animosity can affect your daily life; why invest in toxic people when you can build healthy relationships instead?

"I don't know who needs to hear this but frenemies are not healthy relationships. They are relationships where you don't like someone or the person doesn't like you and you are trying to keep them close to keep tabs on them or they are trying to keep tabs on you," says Nedra Glover Tawwab, NYT Bestselling Author, Relationship & Boundaries Expert in her recent Instagram video.

The relationship expert says that although we have normalised the existence of these types of relationships but they are not healthy and we do not need them.

"There's nothing healthy about putting time and energy into friendships with people you don't like. Stop keeping tabs on them. Stop pretending to care while silently hating them," says the bestselling author.

So, if you constantly feel insulted by them or fear sharing your secrets with them, it is time to cut ties with your frenemy.

