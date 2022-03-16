Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Expert points out four essential elements of a healthy relationship

From having realistic expectations to expressing appreciation, here are the four essential practices that can create a healthy relationship for you and your partner.
Expert points out four essential elements of a healthy relationship(Unsplash)
Published on Mar 16, 2022 04:36 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Human relationships take time to grow, and takes a lot of more efforts to brew over time. When we fall in love, it is one of the most beautiful feelings. But after the biochemical reactions of the brain run out and we are left with another person with all of their imperfections and vulnerabilities, we often do not feel as great about them which we did. That’s exactly when we need a lot of work on both ends to make the relationship work. We need to choose our partner every day, and accept their trauma, imperfections, vulnerabilities and their quirks.

Psychologist Nicole LePera pointed out that there are four essential elements that are required in a relationship to make it work and take it to the next level. She pointed out that besides having excellent communication with our partner, we also need to choose them, even in conflict. She broke down the elements in her post; they are:

ALSO READ: Are labels ‘girlfriend' or 'boyfriend' important in a relationship?

Express appreciation – Having been appreciated feels amazing – we should remember to make our partners feel the same too. Small actions that they do for us can be appreciated. Sometimes just appreciating their work or the way they make us feel can help us sustain the relationship and bring more charm in it.

Agree to disagree – Human conflict often comes with the fear of detachment. However, we need to create a safe space for us and our partners to be able to have an argument and a conflict in opinion where they do not fear losing us. It is important to agree to disagree and respect their perspective.

Realistic expectations – When we get into a relationship, we often expect the world from our partner. However, it is important to realise that one person can never completely satisfy our emotional, physical and our spiritual needs. It is also essential to encourage them to have a social support system to get their needs met.

To be emotionally connected – Be playful, be curious, and most importantly, be vulnerable with your partner. Create a safe space for both of you to be open to each other and have a mutual connection.

