Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond; expert tips

Paying attention to small details could be life-changing at times. Little observations about the world, yourself or your partner could go a long way in creating solid relationships. This can only happen when you find time and space to contemplate, take a pause and look at your life objectively in a non-judgemental way. Is your relationship going in the direction you wanted it to? If not, is there something you can do to change it and make it more positive? (Also read: How to build a healthy and honest relationship? Expert offers insights)

Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.

"Mindfulness is a way of paying attention to one's experience that is deliberate, sustained and non-judgemental. It is indeed needed in your relationship. You need to be patient enough to listen your partner and trust each other. Relationship is not only about love but also about giving time to your partner. Simply by observing the thoughts, feelings and sensations will strengthen your relationship," says MatchMe co-founders Mishi Sood and Tania Sondhi.

The relationship experts say that being mindful in your relationship is all about being flexible and non-judgemental and accepting differences while being less reactive and more objective and practical. “Mindful behaviour gently helps us incline towards care, patience and respect for our partners and family too," add Sood and Sondhi.

Here are some tips by the experts on how to achieve a mindful relationship:

* Be observant and be an attentive listener: Observing your partner and giving them non-physical compliments can really make them feel special. Listening to what they say and trying to understand them can help strengthen your relationship.

* Be aware of your loved one's emotions. Even if you are angry or tired, being aware of what your partner is feeling at the moment will make them feel supported.

* Accept the person without expecting any changes in them: Once you master the art of mindfulness in your relationship you would understand the patterns of your partner or loved one's behaviour and accept them as they are.

* Don’t be judgemental: You only judge a person who you do not try to understand. Looking at just one aspect of a person and not trying to see good things in them can be painful.

* Be present with your partner: When you are talking to them, stay with them. Do not look at your mobile or be absent-minded.

* Have patience: Sometimes things will go wrong but you must beleive that 'this too shall pass'. That can only happen when you are mindful.

