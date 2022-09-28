Experts on red flags to keep in mind while online dating

While the charm of offline dating isn't expected to fade anytime soon, there's no denying that digital dating is capturing the imagination of the millennials as it provides a wide variety of choices, convenience and a safe space to interact. Dating apps are increasingly getting popular even in small towns and are no longer the preserve of tech-savvy metropolitan youngsters. But as its popularity has expanded far and wide especially among college-goers so has its perils. (Also read: Are you dating an empath? Here are things you should remember)

From risk of being ghosted to falling into the trap of scammers, online dating has its own sets of risks and it is important to stay alert and follow a cautious approach before you invest your emotions in a person who may have some ulterior motive or potentially hurt your feelings.

We asked experts about red flags one must never ignore while dating online, and here's what they said.

BEWARE OF MR OR MISS SECRETIVE

If your match is someone who asks you details of your life without sharing anything personal about theirs, it is a red flag, as it could mean this person is fishing for information and is not transparent about who he/she is, says Sybil Shiddel, Country Manager India, of dating site Gleeden.

SERIAL DATER ALERT!

When you find your perfect match online, it is only natural you look at them through rose-tinted glasses, chucking all logic aside. It is critical to spot red flags before you get too attached. For instance, if your new match has already declared their love for you within just a week of chatting online, it's best to avoid such people who display such hastiness. Chances are they fall for new people every other week, says Ravi Mittal, CEO & Founder of dating site QuackQuack.

RECOGNISING POTENTIAL GHOSTER

Euphoria is high in all relationships; one tries to put their best foot forward and goes out of the way to impress the possible partner. In such times if the new partner ignores your calls, cancels plans, or does not make you a priority, take this as a red flag, says Shalini Singh, Founder, andwemet.

THEY WANT TO BORROW MONEY

"The biggest red flag of all, for example, is when a match is asking for money. When two people are conversing, there is absolutely no reason to share anything monetary with them," says Sybil.

NO PROFILE PICTURE

"What's the first thing you notice in a profile? The display image. While looking for matches, if you come across profiles without pictures and bios, it is better to bypass them. The absence of these two is a big tip-off," says Ravi Mittal.

YOU ARE NOT INTRODUCED TO THEIR SOCIAL CIRCLE

If despite being in a committed relationship, your partner is not comfortable about introducing you to their social circle it is a red flag, says Shalini Singh.

YOU ARE ASKED FOR NUDES

If someone asks you to share unsolicited pictures or nudes or does this themselves, this is a massive red flag, says Sybil.

CHEESY PICK-UP LINE

"If someone starts a conversation with a cheesy pick-up line or showers you with tacky compliments, you might not be the sole recipient of those. Trying too hard to flatter someone has always been a red flag, regardless of the mode of dating," says Ravi Singh.

THEY EXPECT YOU TO CHANGE

Even if you connect them at most levels, if you notice that the possible match is always commenting, and expecting you to change the way you do things is a red flag, says Shalini Singh.

