Johnny Depp is dating his UK libel case lawyer Joelle Rich, is serious about her: report

Months after rumours of dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez emerged, a new report has confirmed that actor Johnny Depp is currently dating Joelle Rich, one of his attorneys from the UK libel case. Earlier, rumours suggested that Johnny and Camille were dating after she represented him in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard. However, Camille had dismissed the rumours adding that she was in a relationship with someone else. (Also Read | Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez reveals boyfriend's reaction to their dating rumours)

Now, Us has quoted a source saying, “Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.” As per the report, the duo “discreetly” met in hotels at the early stages of their romance.

Though Joelle was not part of the legal team who represented him in the Amber Heard case, she was present in the Virginia courtroom earlier this year. “There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” the source told Us. Joelle, as per the report, was married when she met Johnny. She is divorcing her husband with whom she shares two children.

In 2020, Joelle was one of the lawyers in Johnny's team who represented him in his libel case in the UK. Johnny had sued The Sun newspaper over their 2018 story that described him as a 'wife-beater' during his marriage to Amber. However, he lost the case.

Earlier this year, Johnny won the defamation case against Amber in which the jury found that she defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Johnny defamed Amber, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges. Camille was one of the attorneys in the case.

After their dating rumours, Camille reacted to it revealing that she is dating an England-based WeWork executive Edward Owen. She had told People magazine, “I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job. It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny--who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now--that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

