Father's Day 2023: 6 ways to strengthen your relationship with your father

The way our societies function, children often find it difficult to bond with their fathers emotionally. They gravitate more towards their mothers for their emotional needs and find it easier to confide in them over their dads. This does not mean they don't respect or love them any less. It's just that the patriarchy has built family structures in this way. It can be frustrating. However, it doesn't mean we cannot fix it. So, with Father's Day right around the corner (on June 18), we feel it is the perfect time to find ways to strengthen your relationship with your dad or any father figure at home because it is possible to learn how to get along with your dad as an adult, even if you guys have never really bonded or felt too shy to connect emotionally. So, here are a few tips to get you started.

Bond over activities you both enjoy

One of the most important things is to make an effort to spend time together. Find activities you both enjoy equally - like gardening, a sports activity, a show, a book or cooking a specific cuisine. Sharing common interests with your dad will help you connect with him on a deeper level.

Ask them questions about their life

You need to show an interest in your dad's daily life if you want to build a better relationship. You can ask them about their job, things that bother them, their friends, their childhood, their ambitions, their dreams, their travel goals, or anything you are curious about and know will make them happy to share with you. The key here is to listen - really listen - to what they say, and they will appreciate you for it.

Discuss important life decisions

Often, while making important life decisions, we know that our fathers will have a perfect solution for our problems. During such times, never shy away from asking for his help. Talking to him about your issues can give you a new perspective and will also make him feel respected.

Resolve disagreements

Disagreements happen in any relationship. However, this does not mean you distance yourself from them. Resolving your issues will ensure that bitterness does not creep into your relationship.

Offer to help him

Whether you live together or in different states/countries, if you see your dad struggling with something, offer to help him out. You can even help him by doing random acts of appreciation, like buying his lunch, maintaining his garden, recharging his mobile or television plans, proofreading any important documents, and more.

Reminisce about the good times you have spent

Sit down with your father and reminisce about the good times you have spent together, like your childhood trips with him, him cooking meals for you, watching cartoons with him and more. Talking to your dad about the sweet moments you've shared might help you both remember how much you love each other.

