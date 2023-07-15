Feeling rejected? Therapist shares tips to navigate through it

Feeling hurt because of being rejected by someone is extremely hurtful. It also makes us doubt our own abilities. It creates a drop in self-trust and self-confidence and makes us feel that we are not good enough. "It's important to recognize that feeling hurt by rejection is a natural and valid emotional response. Acknowledging these feelings allows us to process them and eventually move forward. It's essential to practice self-compassion, seek support from loved ones, and engage in activities that help rebuild our self-esteem and confidence. Over time, we can learn from rejection, grow stronger, and develop resilience in the face of future challenges," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir as she explained how rejection can affect us.

However, with time, we need to learn to get over rejection and move on and invest in ourselves. Israa further shared a few tips on how to navigate through rejection:

Don't take it personally: Maybe the rejection happened because there has been a misalignment – sometimes it is not because of us. We need to understand that no rejection should be taken personally and we should learn to move on from it.

Stop blaming: Often we get so much deep inside the rejection that we start to blame ourselves for everything that has happened. However, this is extremely self abusive and we need to mae conscious efforts to not do it.

Focus on ourselves: Instead of wasting energy on focusing on the other person who rejected us, we should focus on ourselves, and what we can do to increase our self-trust, self-confidence and self-worth.

Downplaying feelings: No matter what happens, we should not suppress the emotions that we are feeling. Instead, we should find a healthy way to vent it out and then move on from it.

Don’t ignore: We should not ignore the issues pointed out in the situation. Instead, we should see it as an opportunity for growth and change.

Professional help: When we are not able to figure out things, we should seek professional support to guide us through it.

