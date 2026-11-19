You open Instagram and see that your ex is getting married. Maybe you knew it was coming, or maybe the news catches you completely by surprise. Either way, a question springs into your mind: Do I congratulate them? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, counselling psychologist, author and life coach Damini Grover shared the etiquette of congratulating them on their marriage.

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Should you wish your ex on their wedding?

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“The answer isn’t necessarily yes or no. It is contingent upon where you are emotionally, what your relationship looks like today, and maybe most importantly why you want to reach out,” said Grover.

We think that to be mature is to be able to wish an ex well, regardless of how the relationship ended.

We think that to be mature is to be able to wish an ex well, regardless of how the relationship ended. But communication is not always a necessity for emotional maturity. Sometimes it means acknowledging that a chapter has ended and allowing it to remain ended.

Understanding emotional boundaries, closure and post-breakup etiquette

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{{^usCountry}} According to Grover, before you hit send on that message, it’s worth asking yourself a couple of questions. Do you really want them to be well? Or are you merely writing in to celebrate a major milestone? Or is there a part of you that is hoping that this message might start a conversation, or get a response, or remind them that you exist? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Grover, before you hit send on that message, it’s worth asking yourself a couple of questions. Do you really want them to be well? Or are you merely writing in to celebrate a major milestone? Or is there a part of you that is hoping that this message might start a conversation, or get a response, or remind them that you exist? {{/usCountry}}

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It's not wrong to have mixed feelings. Even when we’ve moved on, news of an ex getting married can bring up nostalgia, sadness, curiosity, or a sense of finality. Doesn't mean you're still in love with him. Sometimes we are just processing the fact that a chapter of our life has definitively closed.

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Your relationship status is also important. If you are still friends, on good terms, or even touch base occasionally, a simple note of congratulations may feel like the most natural thing in the world. But if you’ve experienced a painful breakup, have rules of no contact in place, or haven’t spoken in years, reaching out suddenly can feel inappropriate or intrusive.

Also think about the other person’s situation as being equally as important. Sometimes a message that seems innocent to you may be unexpected or unwelcome, especially if there is a history that is not resolved.

“And if you decide to congratulate them, make it short. You don't have to go over the past, articulate complicated feelings, or turn the moment into a discussion about what could have been,” said Grover.

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Sometimes we are just processing the fact that a chapter of our life has definitively closed.

Ultimately, wishing someone well and saying it are two different things. You can really want somebody to have a happy marriage and not be a part of their celebration. Not all emotion must become action. Not all milestones require a message. Sometimes the best way to honour a relationship that once meant something is to appreciate what it was, accept what it is no longer, and move on.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.