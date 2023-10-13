From a young aspiring dancer to a global K-pop icon and now the most wanted IT man among fashion brands, Park Jimin was born on October 13, 1995, in Busan, South Korea and is a prominent figure in the world of music and entertainment as a singer, dancer, songwriter and member of the globally acclaimed boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys. His journey to stardom started with becoming a trainee at Big Hit Entertainment in 2012 where he met the other members of BTS - RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook and he quickly gained attention for his impressive dance skills and charismatic stage presence.

Happy birthday, Jimin: 16 inspiring quotes, messages on love and self-empowerment by Baby Mochi (Photo by Twitter/BRILLER__613)

Over the years, Jimin showcased his versatility as a performer and excelled not only in dance but also demonstrated his vocal abilities while contributing to BTS' music with his writing and composition skills that went on to achieve numerous records, chart-topping albums and worldwide recognition. Affectionately referred to as "Baby Mochi" by fans due to his endearing, youthful and cute persona, the nickname highlights his charming, soft-spoken nature and his ability to connect with people emotionally on a warm and affectionate scale, making him a beloved member of BTS and a cherished figure in the world of K-pop.

Known to be actively involved in various charitable and philanthropic activities, supporting causes like UNICEF's "Love Myself" campaign to end violence against children and teenagers, Jimin has formed a deep connection with the band's fanbase, the BTS ARMY, and his warm and caring words through music lyrics and messages continue to inspire and connect with many around the world. As he marks his 28th birthday this Friday, here are some inspiring and heartfelt quotes that Jimin has shared with fans over the years that reflect his sincerity, caring nature and dedication to spread messages of love and self-empowerment to BTS ARMY:

“Never give up on a dream that you’ve been chasing almost your whole life.” “Don't be trapped in someone else's dream.” “Go on your own path, even if you live for a day.” “Promise me now, even if you feel alone many times a day, don't throw yourself away.” “I thought the phrase love Yourself’ would mean something extra special to people who are harsh on themselves.” “If your heart has grown bigger, that also means you have let go and emptied out many things. This shows that you have let go of the bad things and are left with nothing but happiness and freedom.” “I want to grow further and faster so I can show them a really great performance. In my head, I was telling the fans, 'I'll do better real soon'.” “I feel that we are only running forward without rest. I hope that we can find time to relax and smile a bit more.” “Remember, there is a person here in Korea, in the city of Seoul, who understands you.” “There is beauty in everything; it's just that not everyone sees it.” “It's alright if you started right now. It's alright if you're in a good mood. It's alright if you do everything you want to do. It's alright if you miss Bangtan. Just be happy.” “Even if I fall, I get right back up” “If you try, you can do it” “No matter how hard it is right now, think of what the result will make you feel.” “I was born suddenly in order to meet all of you. So please love me a lot.” “I want you to smile for real - not one of those smiles that you put on your face to move on with your day, but a real smile from pure happiness in your heart.”

