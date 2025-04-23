Happy sex life, happier you? Study reveals the right frequency that reduces depression risk significantly

A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders in April 2025 revealed a connection between the frequency of sex and good mental health. This showcases the importance of a regular sex life in maintaining mental wellbeing. A good sex life may benefit your mental health.(Shutterstock)

Better sex life, better mental health?

Sex has mood boosting capabilities.(Shutterstock)

The study researchers examined data from over 14,000 U.S. adults within the wide age range of 20 to 59 to narrow down sex's effect across all age groups. It turns out that people who had sex at least once a week were almost 24% less likely to display signs of moderate to severe depression, in contrast to those who didn’t have any sex at all in the month. Moreover, the study did identify a sweet spot for reduced depression risk of about one to two times per week. Beyond that, it plateaued and didn’t offer any further mental health perks.

Since the study examined a wide age range of participants, it was able to discover that this pattern remains the same despite factors like age, physical health, marital status, income, and more. The connection between sex and lower depression is strongest among younger adults, and based on the ethnicity the study included, Mexican American and non-Hispanic White participants.

Why is this important?

While the study didn’t necessarily establish a direct one-way connection that sex definitely causes less depression, it’s important to note that people who are in a good mood are likely to have sex. So, it’s more of a cyclic pattern where each influences the other. According to the researchers, sex releases chemicals like endorphins, which contribute to keeping moods uplifted. Sex also involves emotional connection, which further relieves stress and anxiety.

While sex may not be a cure or a complete prevention for depression, it may help in reducing the risk factors of depression and support your mental health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.