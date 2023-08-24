In a relationship, it is important to create a safe space for the people involved to share their emotions, vulnerabilities and their perspectives. This further helps in growing, individually and also together. When we are emotionally safe for the other person, it helps in creating a healthy relationship with safe and healthy patterns. "Often when we see these types of lists, we are really quick to think of how these things are important to us and something we really want from our partners and loved ones. However, less commonly, do we stop to reflect on if we are also providing these things for them. Healthy relationships are founded on emotional safety… and, also, on mutuality of this safety. This mutuality… is where the real magic happens," wrote Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick as she explained how emotionally safe people show up in relationships.

Priority: When we are emotionally safe, we know how to sort our priorities and understand who is important to ourselves. We also put in effort to making them know that they are a priority for us.

Reflect and validate: Emotions and words are not meant for reacting to – instead we try to reflect, validate and understand what the other person is going through.

Boundaries: We know what is good for us, and what is not, hence, we set healthy boundaries for ourselves as well as for others to follow.

Feedback: We understand that not always we can behave according to others – we are always open to feedback for improving ourselves.

Self love: Loving oneself sets the foundation for healthy relationships. It is important to spend time with ourselves and enjoy doing what we love, and also encourage others to follow their passion and hobbies.

Healing and personal growth: We recognise our own mistakes, and we are always ready to invest in healing and in personal growth.

Consistency: Consistency is extremely important in a healthy relationship, and it is important to be consistently safe and healthy.

