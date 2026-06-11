How to deal with ‘narcissistic’ people? Psychiatrist shares 5 ways to protect your mental health

Ever had a friend or anyone to whom you vented about your problems, only for them to turn it around and say how their experience was much worse? Instead of feeling heard, you feel sidelined, with your pain being belittled as the conversation turns into a silent competition over whose ‘trauma’ was greater.ALSO READ: Feeling like you're living the same day on repeat? Psychotherapist reveals 6 signs you may be stuck in burnout cycle

People with narcissistic traits may be difficult to manage. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dealing with them can be downright exhausting, as you may find yourself putting up with their self-centred, validation-seeking, entitled and empathy-challenged behaviour.

However, a person with strong narcissistic traits may not appear openly arrogant at first. They can be socially impressive, charming, sarcastic and helpful. But only as you spend time with them, you begin to connect the dots and observe a pattern of obsessive self-focus, where others are left feeling unheard, dismissed and emotionally drained.

We asked Dr Diwakar Goutham N, senior consultant and clinical lead, psychiatry, Naryana Health City, Bengaluru, why people with narcissistic traits behave the way they do and how one can deal with them without compromising their mental health.

Why should you be careful?

Before you jump to label someone as having Narcissistic Personality Disorder, the psychiatrist cautioned that a person appearing ‘too narcissistic’ does not automatically mean they have NPD.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Many display traits such as seeking validation or prioritising their needs or struggle with criticism without meeting criteria for a clinical diagnosis,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Many display traits such as seeking validation or prioritising their needs or struggle with criticism without meeting criteria for a clinical diagnosis,” he explained. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This means a formal diagnosis can only be made by a mental health professional, as NPD is a clinical condition that affects multiple areas of a person's life. So, instead of casually calling someone ‘narcissistic,’ it is more accurate if you say that they have narcissistic personality traits. This moves away from the focus on a diagnostic label, which can only come from an expert. Why do people with narcissistic traits behave the way they do? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means a formal diagnosis can only be made by a mental health professional, as NPD is a clinical condition that affects multiple areas of a person's life. So, instead of casually calling someone ‘narcissistic,’ it is more accurate if you say that they have narcissistic personality traits. This moves away from the focus on a diagnostic label, which can only come from an expert. Why do people with narcissistic traits behave the way they do? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Let's attempt to understand the reasoning behind the way they behave. When you understand the emotional machinery behind the behaviour, you are less likely to react when a person with narcisstic trait riles you up, and instead you approach the situation with clarity. This does not mean excusing their hurtful, denigrating behaviour, but you react with better emotional clarity and can assert firmer boundaries better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Let's attempt to understand the reasoning behind the way they behave. When you understand the emotional machinery behind the behaviour, you are less likely to react when a person with narcisstic trait riles you up, and instead you approach the situation with clarity. This does not mean excusing their hurtful, denigrating behaviour, but you react with better emotional clarity and can assert firmer boundaries better. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“People with narcissistic tendencies are not always confident or self-assured. In many cases, these behaviours stem from deep-seated insecurity and fragile self-esteem. External validation becomes a way to stabilise their sense of self-worth," Dr Diwakar described.

How can you spot a person with narcissistic traits?

They often tend to turn the conversations towards themselves, disregarding how others may feel. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dr Diwakar outlined these common traits that can help you identify:

Excessive self-focus: Conversations frequently return to their experiences, achievements, or problems. Empathy challenges: Listening may be driven by the need to respond or regain control rather than to understand. Strong need for validation: Praise and admiration are closely tied to emotional stability. Sensitivity to criticism: Even constructive feedback may trigger defensiveness or blame. Boundary difficulties: Others’ emotional needs may be minimised or dismissed as ‘overreacting.’

Are these traits negative? According to the psychiatrist, narcissistic traits are not inherently negative and can be managed. However, when left unchecked, they may stress relationships. People with narcissistic traits can be found everywhere, including in friendships, romantic relationships, families, and workplaces.

How to manage relationships with people who have narcissistic traits

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Should you try to change the other person? The doctor said no, you cannot change that person, so keep aside your ‘I can fix them mentality.'Protect your own emotional well-being while staying grounded and realistic.

Here is what he advised:

1. Set clear, calm boundaries

Communicate directly and factually. Emotional reactions often escalate conflict, while calm clarity reduces power struggles.

2. Limit over-explaining

You don’t need to justify your feelings repeatedly. Brief, clear statements help maintain self-respect.

3. Manage emotional engagement

You are not responsible for fixing their behaviour or meeting their emotional needs.

Choosing disengagement over constant reaction can preserve peace.

4. Maintain realistic expectations

Expecting deep emotional reciprocity may lead to disappointment.

Adjusting expectations can reduce frustration.

5. Prioritise self-care and seek support

If a relationship consistently impacts your mental health, take a step back.

Speaking with a therapist or trusted support system can help you stay balanced.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The basic ground rule is to have compassion, but not at the cost of self-sacrifice. This means you do not tolerate disrespect or emotional harm, while still trying to understand where the other person may be coming from. In the end, the psychiatrist emphasised, compassion and boundaries can coexist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON