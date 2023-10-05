Empowering the young generation to navigate anxiety is crucial hence, we need to promote open conversations and break down the stigma surrounding mental health. Remember, our mind is a sanctuary and with patience and determination, we have the power to reshape it, stop negative thinking and deal with anxiety. How to stop negative thinking, deal with anxiety (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Samant Darshi, Consultant - Psychiatrist at Yatharth Superspeciality Hospital and Medical Director at Psymate Noida, suggested, “Encouraging mindfulness practices and teaching coping strategies are essential, highlighting the importance of resilience. It's important to create safe spaces where young people can express themselves freely and have access to professional support when necessary.”

He added, “By nurturing emotional intelligence, fostering self-belief and building a strong support network, we provide our youth with the necessary tools to face anxiety head-on. Let's remind them that it's okay to not be okay sometimes and that seeking help is a courageous act, not a sign of weakness. Together, we can cultivate a generation that not only survives but thrives, transforming anxiety into an opportunity for growth and resilience.”

To overcome the grip of negative thinking, Dr Samant Darshi advised, “Start by acknowledging its presence without judgement. Recognise that it is a natural part of being human. Redirect your focus in a gentle manner. Replace self-criticism with self-compassion, as you are your own greatest ally. Embrace mindfulness and stay grounded in the present moment. Avoid dwelling on past regrets or future worries. Cultivate a daily practice of gratitude, appreciating the beauty in life's simplest moments. Surround yourself with positivity by seeking support from friends, reading inspiring books, or engaging in uplifting activities.”

He further recommended, “Challenge negative thoughts by examining their validity and replacing them with constructive alternatives. Forgive yourself for past mistakes, as they are stepping stones towards personal growth. Set achievable goals and celebrate each milestone along the way. Minimise exposure to negativity, whether it comes from toxic news or negative people.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!