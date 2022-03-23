How to strike up better conversations with your children; expert tips

Conversations do not come so easily and more so with children if you do not share an emotional connection with them. Like adults, children too crave for company and enjoy having conversations, but at times they may fear being misunderstood by parents. (Also read: 6 ways to love your grandparents and make them feel special)

For striking up conversations with your children and understanding what's going on in their creative and imaginative world, you first need to think from their perspective and make them feel comfortable. While being an authority figure makes it a tad difficult for parents, developing a friendly equation from an early age could be immensely beneficial for their emotional development.

Ritu Rahul Rathod, Creative Writing & Communications Coach, & Founder- Moonlight Musings shares with HT Digital some effective communication tips for parents.

"From birth, warm, gentle and responsive communication helps babies and children feel safe and secure in their worlds. It also builds and strengthens relationships between children and their parents and caretakers. To grow and develop skills, children need safety, security and strong relationships, so communicating well with children is essential to development," says Rathod.

Here are some tips:

1. Give your child your complete attention when you are communicating with each other.

2. Encourage your child to talk with you about what they are feeling and thinking.

3. Listen and respond in a sensitive way to all kinds of topics – good news, angry situations, embarrassments, sadness, fear and everything and anything.

4. Focus on their body language and tone as well as words so you can really empathize with your child.

5. Use your own body language to show that you are interested in what your child wants to share with you.

6. Take into account what your child can understand and how long they can pay attention.

7. Ask non-judgmental questions that require real answers.

8. Notice the little conversation openers.

9. Do not jump to solutions and advice.

10. Incorporate “us time” with your child into your routine.

11. Try not to respond with anger, disdain, sarcasm, or blankness.

12. Stay available.