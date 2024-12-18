Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is your partner always negative? 8 tips from therapist on how to cope and know when to leave

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Dec 18, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Struggling with a negative partner? Therapist Jeff Guenther shares 8 practical tips to cope with constant negativity and know when it's time to move on.

Being with a partner who's always negative can feel like a constant emotional rollercoaster. While it's tough, there are ways to handle it without losing your peace of mind. Jeff Guenther, a licensed therapist, recently shared eight ways to deal with a partner who's incredibly negative, in his Instagram post. Let’s take a look and take some notes. (Also read: 10 reasons to give someone a chance, according to a relationship coach)

Check out tips to manage a partner's negativity without losing your peace of mind.(Freepik)
Check out tips to manage a partner's negativity without losing your peace of mind.(Freepik)

How to deal with a negative partner

He first suggested validating the negative things your partner is expressing so they feel understood and empathised with. Guenther acknowledged that many people have likely tried this before but encouraged giving it another try with a fresh perspective. "Maybe they keep repeating themselves because that's all they need from you," he explained. "Feel free to meet them where they are and be a little negative too, just don't stay there." The idea is to create a space where they feel heard without getting stuck in the negativity.

The therapist also encouraged being "straightforward" about how your partner's negative attitude affects you. If the negativity persists, Guenther recommended creating a "negativity-free zone." He added, "It sounds simple, but it works really well. Set aside specific times and spaces where complaints and grumbling are completely off the table."

‘Know when to walk away from chronic negativity’

Guenther also advised setting "emotional boundaries" and being clear about your capacity to handle negativity. For instance, he suggested you could say, "I want to support you, but I only have about 15 minutes to hear you vent right now." This helps establish limits while still showing care and support without allowing the negativity to overwhelm you.

Therapist shares tips for coping with a negatively charged partner(Freepik)
Therapist shares tips for coping with a negatively charged partner(Freepik)

Next, Guenther recommended encouraging problem-solving by redirecting your partner's focus from complaining to finding solutions. He suggested asking, "What do you think could help fix that?" Another tip was to shift the conversation by changing the subject entirely. Lastly, Guenther emphasised the importance of not taking your partner's negativity personally, reminding people that their mood or attitude is about them, not a reflection of you.

At the end of the video, Guenther advised people to "consider compatibility" with their chronically negative partner. He explained, "If their negativity is persistent and unchangeable, it's okay to question the relationship. You have the right to walk away if their constant negativity is affecting you."

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On