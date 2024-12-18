Is your partner always negative? 8 tips from therapist on how to cope and know when to leave

Being with a partner who's always negative can feel like a constant emotional rollercoaster. While it's tough, there are ways to handle it without losing your peace of mind. Jeff Guenther, a licensed therapist, recently shared eight ways to deal with a partner who's incredibly negative, in his Instagram post. Let’s take a look and take some notes. (Also read: 10 reasons to give someone a chance, according to a relationship coach) Check out tips to manage a partner's negativity without losing your peace of mind.(Freepik)

How to deal with a negative partner

He first suggested validating the negative things your partner is expressing so they feel understood and empathised with. Guenther acknowledged that many people have likely tried this before but encouraged giving it another try with a fresh perspective. "Maybe they keep repeating themselves because that's all they need from you," he explained. "Feel free to meet them where they are and be a little negative too, just don't stay there." The idea is to create a space where they feel heard without getting stuck in the negativity.

The therapist also encouraged being "straightforward" about how your partner's negative attitude affects you. If the negativity persists, Guenther recommended creating a "negativity-free zone." He added, "It sounds simple, but it works really well. Set aside specific times and spaces where complaints and grumbling are completely off the table."

‘Know when to walk away from chronic negativity’

Guenther also advised setting "emotional boundaries" and being clear about your capacity to handle negativity. For instance, he suggested you could say, "I want to support you, but I only have about 15 minutes to hear you vent right now." This helps establish limits while still showing care and support without allowing the negativity to overwhelm you.

Therapist shares tips for coping with a negatively charged partner(Freepik)

Next, Guenther recommended encouraging problem-solving by redirecting your partner's focus from complaining to finding solutions. He suggested asking, "What do you think could help fix that?" Another tip was to shift the conversation by changing the subject entirely. Lastly, Guenther emphasised the importance of not taking your partner's negativity personally, reminding people that their mood or attitude is about them, not a reflection of you.

At the end of the video, Guenther advised people to "consider compatibility" with their chronically negative partner. He explained, "If their negativity is persistent and unchangeable, it's okay to question the relationship. You have the right to walk away if their constant negativity is affecting you."