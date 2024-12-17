Colour harmony to fabric fusion: Tips to ace twinning game with your partner this wedding season

The wedding season is here and as you attend it with your bae, dreaming of grooving together on the dance floor or recreating romantic Bollywood moments, make sure your outfit game is all set. To vibe-check with your partner and radiate swoonworthy couple goals, make sure to coordinate or ‘twin’ your outfit with your partner. Celebrate the wedding season with your partner in twinning outfits.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Manish Chotrani, Founder of Jiya by Veer Design Studio explained how twinning with your partner is more than just a mere fashion statement. It helps to create a visually striking and memorable appearance at weddings, reflecting the bond of the couple. He listed out some fundamentals on how to ace the twinning look with your partner.

Whether it’s twinning with the same colour or shades from the same family, twinning is all about embracing the look with finesse.(Jiya by Veer Design Studio)

Colour Harmony

The first step towards syncing looks is certainly understanding the game of colours, from complementary, monochrome, to contrasting shades. Manish explained, “The colour palette you choose can significantly impact the overall aesthetic. Consider complementary colours, such as navy and orange or purple and yellow, for a striking contrast. A monochromatic palette, using different shades of the same colour, can offer a sophisticated and timeless look. For instance, a couple dressed in varying shades of blue can exude a sense of calm and elegance.”

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Ace the fundamentals of Gen Z saree style with fashion inspo from these new gen actors

Fabric fusion

The fabric is the very base of the outfit. It can significantly change the mood of the look. Manish Chotrani mentioned how combining different textures, such as a smooth silk shirt with a textured tweed jacket, can add depth and dimension. He futher added, “Alternatively, matching materials like silk, velvet, or brocade can create a cohesive and luxurious appearance. Imagine the luxurious feel of silk or the timeless elegance of velvet.”

Accessorise together

Accessories add character to the look and can tell a whole story. Twinning accessories with partners will exemplify ‘couple goals’, making the outfits more cohesive. Weighing in on accessorising with his expertise, Manish suggested, “Coordinate your jewellery, whether it's matching necklaces, bracelets, or rings. Shared accessories like pocket squares or brooches can add a personal touch. Don't forget to coordinate your watches with similar styles or colours. A couple wearing matching watches can be a subtle yet powerful symbol of their bond.”

Subtle details

The outfits can be further refined with finishing touches. Manish recommended, “Matching intricate embroidery or threadwork designs or incorporating similar motifs or patterns in your outfits can create a cohesive and stylish look. Imagine the elegance of matching embroidery on your jackets or the charm of similar patterns in your ties.”

Lastly, he added, “Remember, the key to successful twinning is to strike a balance between coordination and individuality. Don’t hesitate to experiment and have fun with your outfits.”

ALSO READ: Personalised to unconventional diamond colours: Engagement ring trends for the wedding season