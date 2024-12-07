Menu Explore
Personalised to unconventional diamond colours: Engagement ring trends for the wedding season

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 07, 2024 01:44 PM IST

Engagement trends revolve around custom, bespoke pieces to unconventional colours and shape. 

Engagement rings symbolise the beginning of a new chapter for the couple. The rings transcend just being a jewellery and reflect the commitment. Couples now are embracing distinct ring styles with shifting trends and style preferences. In an interview with HT, Lisa Mukhedkar, Founder & CEO, Aukera listed out the engagement ring trends.

Engagement ring trend keeps shifting from time to time.(Pexels)
Engagement ring trend keeps shifting from time to time.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Unique jewellery pieces from different Indian states for the upcoming wedding season

Personalisation

It’s not a surprise that customised jewellery is in trend, holding a thoughtful and intimate meaning with the bespoke detail. Lisa Mukhedkar elaborated, “Some couples choose to add their initials or a significant date or a message to the piece of jewellery - whether it's a ring or a locket.”

Bigger rocks

There’s a preference for bigger diamonds. Lisa explained, ”Clients are increasingly opting for larger stones, choosing bigger rocks instead of settling for smaller mined diamonds at the same price point. This shift is particularly noticeable with lab-grown diamonds, which offer a more sustainable and affordable option without compromising on size, allowing couples to enjoy a grandiose look while staying within their desired budget. A carat has become table stakes now with lab-grown diamonds.”

Unique diamond shapes and colours

From diamond shapes to colours, Lisa explained what’s all in trend now. She said, “There is a strong demand for unconventional diamond shapes and colored stones, like pink and champagne lab-grown diamonds, which are rare in nature but more accessible through lab-grown methods. Couples are also getting creative with choosing diamond shapes that fit their personal style—round brilliant for classic sparkle, cushion for vintage charm, oval for an elongated look, and emerald for a sleek vibe. Princess, pear, and marquise cuts offer bold elegance, while asscher and radiant cuts add vintage or extra brilliance. There is just no need to settle for just a round any more now that there are lab-grown options.”

No locker jewellery preference:

There has been a shift in wedding jewellery preferences compared to previous times. Lisa explained this shift as ‘from locker to wearable pieces.’ She elaborated, “Brides are increasingly opting for lighter, versatile pieces of engagement and wedding jewelry sets instead of investing in one large, statement piece that might only be worn once. This shift is driven by a desire to wear and enjoy diamonds. Certainly no need to buy “locker jewellery” any more because of lab-grown diamonds.”

Stackable rings

Stackable rings are growing in popularity as Lisa added, “Stackable rings are becoming a popular trend for personalizing engagement jewelry. While many couples still choose a big rock as the main centrepiece, stackable bands offer a stylish way to enhance the ring with extra sparkle. These bands can include diamond-studded rings, sleek metal bands, or even colored gemstones, allowing couples to create a unique and customizable look. Over time, more rings can be added to mark special milestones like anniversaries, making stackable rings a versatile option that grows with the wearer, all while keeping the statement diamond at the center.”

ALSO READ: Chandbalis to maang tika: Jewellery styles for bridesmaids this wedding season from day to night

