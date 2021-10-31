Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker's birthday with never-before-seen pics, see inside

Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum Kendall Jenner is celebrating her boyfriend Devin Booker's birthday with the sweetest wish. She also shared never-before-seen pics with her 'best friend.'
Kendall Jenner celebrates boyfriend Devin Booker's birthday with never-before-seen pics
Updated on Oct 31, 2021 09:48 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

American model Kendall Jenner is wishing her boyfriend Devin Booker a happy birthday on Instagram by sharing a never-before-seen picture of herself with her beau. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum called the 30-year-old NBA Player her best friend in the sweetest wish.

Kendall, 25, took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of herself sticking her tongue out playfully while lying down on the Olympic gold medal winner, who sat on a striped patio lounge chair. She captioned the post, "happy birthday best friend [heart emoji]."

Kendall also shared a screenshot of her video call with Devin, where he smiled adorably while looking at her. She tagged him in the picture and captioned it with three heart emojis.

Take a look at Kendall's posts:

Screenshot of Kendall Jenner's Instagram story. 
Kendall and Devin have been dating for more than a year. The news of their romance broke in April 2020. At that time, the two were spotted together on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona. Later, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Devin confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day this year. The 25-year-old model posted a cuddly picture with the basketball player on her Instagram story.

Kendall even celebrated her beau's win at the Olympics with the sweetest gesture. Her wish came after the US men's basketball team took home the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Kendall posted a photo of her television screen featuring a shot of her beau and captioned the snap with a gold medal emoji.

A photo of Kendall and Devin posing together during their Italian vacation. (Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Kendall even talked about her relationship with Devin on NBC's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She revealed that the two sometimes play one-on-one basketball together and get very competitive too. The model added that Devin shares an incredible bond with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi.

Kendall, who is very private about her dating life, was previously linked to Australian basketball player Ben Simmons and American basketball player Blake Griffin.

