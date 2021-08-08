Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kim Kardashian flies down to Atlanta with kids, will 'co-parent' with Kanye West

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian has been flying her and Kanye West's four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad and attend his second 'Donda' listening party amid divorce
ANI | , Washington [us]
UPDATED ON AUG 08, 2021 09:08 PM IST
Amid divorce from Kanye West, American TV personality Kim Kardashian West is continuing to prioritize her kids, as could be seen recently when she travelled to Atlanta with them so they could attend their father's second 'Donda' listening party.

"Kanye is in complete work mode right now. He doesn't want to leave Atlanta until his music is completed," a source told People magazine, regarding the artist, who has reportedly been living at the Mercedes Benz Stadium while he works on his forthcoming tenth studio album.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been flying her and West's four kids from Los Angeles to Atlanta so they can spend time with their dad, the source said.

It further added, "It's very important to her that the kids spends as much time as possible with Kanye. Kim is trying to be supportive. She is focused on co-parenting. Nothing has changed otherwise. They are still moving forward with the divorce."

The pair's children, daughters North, and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm, joined Kardashian at Thursday's listening event. In a video posted by Kardashian, West was seen floating above a crowd as lights illuminated him from below.

Kardashian previously attended West's first 'Donda' listening event in Atlanta with their children and her sister Khloe Kardashian last month.

Following a tumultuous period in their marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

As per People magazine, West is currently dating Irina Shayk; the two were first spotted together celebrating his birthday in France in June. A source told the outlet that Kardashian "is fine with West dating," and that "she just wants him to be happy."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
