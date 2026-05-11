KL Rahul gets candid about fatherhood, married life with Athiya Shetty: ‘You start finding peace…’ | Exclusive

KL Rahul may often make headlines for his on-field performances and his personal life with wife Athiya Shetty and their one-year-old daughter Evaarah, and off the pitch, the cricketer is embracing a quieter shift in life. In an interview with Hindustan Times, KL Rahul shared how marriage and fatherhood have transformed him, saying they drew him closer to the joy of simple, peaceful moments over the noise of the spotlight.

KL Rahul on life after fatherhood, marriage

KL Rahul got married to Athiya Shetty in 2023.

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After a few years of dating, KL Rahul got married to actor Athiya Shetty in 2023 in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. They announced their pregnancy in November 2024, and in March, the duo embraced parenthood as they welcomed their baby girl, Evaarah.

His life hasn’t been the same since, he admits, adding that fatherhood has brought a wave of surprises — the biggest being how it makes everything else feel more meaningful, not less.

“I’ve always been someone who keeps things to himself, but fatherhood opens you up in ways you don’t anticipate. The smallest things, a smile, a little gesture, can completely change your day. I think the biggest surprise is how it makes everything else feel more meaningful, not less,” KL Rahul tells us.

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{{^usCountry}} The cricketer, who is currently earning widespread applause for his stellar run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, also revealed how his idea of “unwinding” has evolved over time: a shift that became even more pronounced after his marriage and stepping into fatherhood. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cricketer, who is currently earning widespread applause for his stellar run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, also revealed how his idea of “unwinding” has evolved over time: a shift that became even more pronounced after his marriage and stepping into fatherhood. {{/usCountry}}

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“Earlier, unwinding meant going out, meeting friends, maybe travelling somewhere new. Now it’s become much simpler and more fulfilling. It’s about being home, being comfortable, just existing without any pressure. Even something as small as slipping into my footwear after a long day and just sitting quietly, that’s unwinding for me now. Your priorities shift, and you start finding peace in the quieter moments rather than the louder ones,” says KL Rahul, who has been roped in as the global brand ambassador for Crocs India, and the face of their new campaign, ‘Play Hard. Rest Easy’.

On yearning for a slower pace

With a schedule that keeps him constantly on the move, living out of suitcases, the cricketer admits there are moments when he craves simple, unhurried days, which is why he makes it a point to be fully present whenever he’s home with his family.

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“A perfect day off is genuinely simple. No alarms, a slow breakfast, maybe take the dog out, just be at home without any schedule. I think when you live out of suitcases for most of the year, you really start to value those ordinary, unhurried days. I try to be very intentional about being present when I’m home. No phone, no distractions, just being there. That’s something I’ve become more conscious of recently, and it makes a big difference,” the cricketer shares.

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Ask him what ‘Play Hard. Rest Easy’ means to him, and KL Rahul is quick to say it’s not just a mantra for the cricket field, but a philosophy he lives by off it as well.

“It really reflects how I approach cricket and life. On the field, I’m fully locked in as it’s all about discipline, focus, and giving everything I have in that moment. But off the field, I have a much more chilled side. I really value my downtime and those small, almost sacred resting rituals that help me switch off and reset. That’s where the mantra fits in perfectly for me,” KL Rahul mentioned while concluding.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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