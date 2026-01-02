Athiya Shetty shares sweet beach moments with KL Rahul and daughter Evaarah, internet finds it ‘cute’

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul chose a quiet and intimate start to the New Year, steering clear of the party circuit to spend quality time with their daughter, Evaarah. Giving fans a peek into their beach getaway, Athiya shared an adorable glimpse of their little one on Instagram. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s beach getaway

On Thursday, Athiya took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of how she ushered in 2026. She shared moments of spending time with her daughter, and holding hands with her husband KL Rahul and enjoying a walk along the beachside.

She posted the moments with a caption, “2026, our hearts are open for you (sparkle emoji).”

In one picture, Athiya and KL Rahul are seen from behind, standing at the edge of gentle waves. Athiya is holding their daughter, Evaarah, close as the little one’s legs dangle playfully. KL Rahul is dressed casually in a navy T-shirt, bright green shorts, and a white cap. He is seen standing barefoot in the sand, facing the sea. Athiya, who is daughter of actor Suniel Shetty, also shared a short video in which she is seen walking by the beachside with KL Rahul.

Social media users were thrilled to catch a rare glimpse of the family enjoying moments with their daughter and flooded the comment section with their excitement.

“KL Rahul Boss no 1 Rahul,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Wish you three all the love & happiness.” One gushed, “Ohh myyy Cutiess.”

“The cutest picture on internet y'all,” one wrote. Another shared, “Wish you three all the love & happiness.” “Ladddooo ram,” one wrote.

More about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Athiya, who has been away from the film industry for some time, got married to cricketer KL Rahul after dating for several years on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.