Longer the unemployment, bouncing back more difficult? Study finds gaining back control is hard

Unemployment is a disturbing ailment that’s a hurdle to the development of both the individual and society. As it persists for a longer duration, it develops significant mental health concerns. A new study published in the Journal of Personality in August, reveals how persistent and prolonged unemployment affects an individual’s mental and social functioning. The longer the unemployment lasts, the more difficult it becomes to cope and reclaim their lives. There’s a sense of psychological and social detachment. Unemployment makes you spiral out of control.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: Guilty of yapping away with work bestie and not getting any work done? How to set boundaries with your colleagues

Mental effects

Unemployment is a substantial stressor that has major ramifications for mental health. Employment is rewarding, offering both tangible and intangible benefits. Foremost among these benefits is a stable source of income, which is fundamental for financial independence and control over one’s life. The underlying benefits manifest in the sense of purpose, motivation that directs one's daily routine, and social connections. The workplace provides the opportunity to socialise and mingle.

As unemployment persists, the uncertainty surges negative emotions like depression and fear. Employment is active in defining one’s identity. No wonder unemployment plummets one’s self-esteem. Without employment, there’s a strong lack of control, that triggers coping mechanisms like severe avoidance and staying emotionally withdrawn, by being passive and pessimistic. This eventually leads to learned helplessness, where individuals believe they have no control over their actions and feel powerless. So, even when opportunities arise to improve their situation, they may feel demotivated and fail to seize those opportunities. They continue to be passive and fail to take charge of their lives.

ALSO READ: Balancing work and wellness: 12 strategies for incorporating healthy snacks into busy schedule

Societal effects

Unemployment poses a threat to the very foundations of democracy. Individuals struggling with long-term unemployment often distance themselves from social and political activities. They are less likely to engage in nationalistic collective behaviors, such as protests, and are believed to have lower national identification. Naturally, deviant behaviours may increase.

Despite having low self-esteem, they protect their self-image and shift the blame onto the government or corporations for their unemployment. This psychological defensiveness is a way to shield themselves from uncomfortable truths, such as the possibility that their lack of initiative or effectiveness may also contribute to their situation. However, while they may blame external factors, they do not necessarily turn to factors such as divine intervention or God, for comfort or to regain control over their lives. Both society and individuals must address unemployment at its nascent stage before it worsens and reaches a point of no return.

ALSO READ: Combatting workplace burnout: Expert strategies for employee wellbeing