Guilty of yapping away with work bestie and not getting any work done? How to set boundaries with your colleagues

The compulsive urge to slide towards your work bestie’s desk in your rolling chair for the day’s fourth chai break is unreal and irresistible, like an itch you’re desperate to scratch. Whether it’s hot gossip or a juicy tidbit, those few fun minutes of catch-up at your favourite colleague’s desk outweigh your entire day’s monotony. When you find your tribe at work, the environment becomes dynamic and engaging, making even Sunday evening anxiety a thing of the past as you eagerly anticipate the new work week and more time with your colleagues. Don't let work buildup as your catch up with your colleague goes from minutes to hours. (Pexels)

But it’s crucial to be mindful that there are certain responsibilities to uphold in a workspace. The primary responsibility is to finish the assigned task on time. Spending time with your work friends is fun, and makes the office bearable, but it unnecessarily delays your work and adds to the workload. Failing to meet deadlines can negatively impact how others perceive your commitment and could ultimately jeopardise your position. And remember, there’s no work bestie without work. With proper self-discipline, you can work and mingle with more productivity. So hold your horses before you yap away the entire day. So if you or your colleagues are too chatty in the office, here’s how to set workplace boundaries.

ALSO READ: Send this to your boss: Rude managers actually hamper team productivity, new study reveals

Designate ‘fun’ time

Resist and summon your willpower, and try to meet your colleague only at designated break times. Agree on a specific time to gather at the coffee machine for a quick break before going back to work. Avoid lingering at each other’s desks too much, as you’re not only drawing attention and disturbing others but also losing track of time. When you get a coffee or tea break together, let the empty cup remind you that time’s up. However, don’t overdo it and hog the coffee machine. Another way to allocate meeting time is by fixing particular, limited intervals; like meeting after every 3-4 hours or so. Try having lunch together so you can save time, eat, and catch up.

Prioritise important tasks

Keep track of upcoming deadlines and important assignments that need urgent attention. Don’t let your focus waver and inform your colleagues about the urgency. By finishing your work on time, you show responsibility. Avoid taking breaks until immediate tasks are resolved. Maintain a routine if you get distracted often and use task management tools to track your work. By completing your tasks on time, no one can question your credibility. You can hang out as much as you want, as long as all your work is on track. Be available for meetings whenever your superiors schedule them. Be mindful of your schedule and meetings. Carry yourself with professionalism and do not compromise on your work; your colleague doesn’t pay your bills.

ALSO READ: Combatting workplace burnout: Expert strategies for employee wellbeing

Have a vision

Keep a vision in front of you that will motivate you. Personal expectations from life are unique and cannot be the same for everyone. Avoid diluting your goals by comparing them to those of your colleagues. No two people are alike, even if they share similar interests or personalities. You and your colleagues are bound to have distinct work expectations and goals. By nurturing your career goal, you gain a sense of direction and purpose. Your vision should give you a reality check once in a while. At the end of the day, friends come and go but personal growth defines who you are.

ALSO READ: How to conduct yourself professionally in meetings and presentations