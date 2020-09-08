Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s mantra for health: ‘Focus, willpower, consistency, but not at risk of mental, physical health’

fitness

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:29 IST

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been advocating fitness and yoga long before it became a fad, and the fit actor is constantly sharing her fitness routine, healthy recipes and health tips on social media for her fans. In her latest social media post, Shilpa shared with her fans why it was important to be focused, consistent and have willpower to achieve one’s goals. Posting a photo of herself, the reality show judge and actor wrote, “The most important qualities one needs in order to achieve their goals are ‘focus’, ‘willpower’, and ‘consistency’. When you’re determined and focused on achieving your goal, you need to do it with consistency. It gives you an edge over all the temptations that can hold you back. Outline your goals and work diligently towards them. However, it is never advisable to risk your physical or mental health at the cost of your achievements. Do whatever it takes; but when you’re stretched to your limits, listen to your body, learn to take a break... and enjoy the present.”

Shilpa has also been posting about her yoga routine very often, sharing her weekly dose of Monday motivation with her fans, the 45-year-old shared how she starts her day and week with yoga, and that being positive and switching up one’s fitness routine helps break the monotony. Shilpa posted a video of herself doing the Prasarita Padottanasana and its variations, in the caption she explained, “It is very important to begin something with a clear mind and a positive attitude. It could be a new venture, a new task or a new day. The best way for me to start my day and week is with Yoga. But, one can’t keep doing the same routine week-on-week.”

Shilpa went on to explain how the Prasarita Padottanasana and its variations calm her, help stretching various parts of the body, tone the stomach and also help in digestion, she added, “These asanas work predominantly on the lower body, strengthening the spine, core, and legs; but also calms the mind... stretching the hamstring, calves, and glutes. Along with all of these benefits, it also helps improve digestion and tones the abdominal muscles. This routine may look very simple to perform, but the asanas are extremely effective...”