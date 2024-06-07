In a world where technological advancement is at its peak, presenting oneself professionally has become an essential necessity to make a positive impact and communicate effectively as today, the world not only sees one’s skills, knowledge and talent but also how he or she presents themselves plus how confident and punctual they are and in this pursuit, it is beneficial to know how one can show oneself professionally in meetings and presentations. To sort these woes, we got a few experts on board who also spilled the beans on how college students can gain valuable insights and equip themselves with tools that will make a lasting impression and thrive in their academic and future professional ventures. How to conduct yourself professionally in meetings and presentations (Photo by Edmond Dantès on Pexels)

In an Interview with HT Lifestyle, Anil Somani, the Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School said, “Professionalism isn't just a trait, it's a language we speak in every meeting and presentation and to truly excel in it, one must master its dialect. Whenever you are about to enter a meeting, researching the meeting's objectives and crafting insightful talking points can help lay the groundwork for impactful contributions. However, true mastery lies in individual readiness and in encouraging a collaborative atmosphere where all voices are heard and valued. Also, always listen actively, speak with clarity, and engage thoughtfully.”

He advised, “Always remember it's not just about what you say, but how you say it. Lastly, prepare diligently and make sure that every word and gesture communicates competence and respect. For management students who have or are about to step into the professional world, it is important for them to understand the importance of professionalism and hone these skills to build trust, inspire confidence, and encourage meaningful relationships with colleagues, clients and stakeholders.”

Akash Sharma, Director Admission and Outreach at Noida International University, shared, “Meetings are one of the most essential or crucial aspects where a person represents himself as well as his company. Everything depends on how you display yourself in front of everyone around you. Discipline and dressing sense matter a lot. Be time-conscious and well-dressed according to the place and the time. Don’t over-dress- try to be simple and comfortable to give your best. Be punctual and let your personality speak more than your words. Keep your presentation short and precise to stay focused on your objective. Have eye contact with the person for better communication.”

He further recommended, “Be active either physically or cognitively, you must understand what is going on and the potential implications. Don't forget to do homework before you present yourself. It's crucial to learn more about the people around you to understand their goals, methods, and next steps, so you don't end up in the incorrect spot. Be a good listener and observer to analyze and respond to any particular question or situation. Be professional and give attention to everyone present. Your body language speaks a lot about you trying to be decent, gentle, and calm. This will have a good impact on the person.”

According to Shivam Dixit, CEO and Co-Founder of Counsel India, a meeting is the most vital setting in which an individual represents both himself and his firm. He suggested, “Making a good impression and accomplishing your goals depends heavily on how you conduct yourself in meetings and presentations. Planning is an essential aspect of starting any meeting. One should make sure to maintain eye contact with people present and be in a posture of trust throughout the discussion or presentation to project engagement and authority. He should also avoid using slang or too technical terms as this could turn off certain people. One should be brief and direct in his speech, showing consideration for the time and attention of others. Refrain from controlling the entire conversation or straying off topic. When presenting, use visual aids to increase comprehension and audience participation, but refrain from packing too much text or imagery onto the slides. Rather, employ them for highlighting important details or clarifying complex concepts.”

He concluded, “Resolve conflicts or disruptions politely by respecting opposing points of view and guiding the conversation back on course. If you are not aware of any specific subject matter, say so politely and ask that you'll check on this later. To guarantee clarity and alignment, compile a summary of the main ideas and action items at the end of the meeting or presentation. Express gratitude to everyone for their time and input, and remain receptive to criticism or additional conversation. Finally, show dependability and professionalism by immediately fulfilling any promises made during the meeting.”