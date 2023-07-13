Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik shares sweetest post on her birthday: Best partner I could have ever hoped for

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai celebrated her 26th birthday on July 12. Several celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra, Michelle Obama, Melinda Gates, Phoebe Adele Gates, and more stars, wished her Happy Birthday on social media. Malala's husband, Asser Malik, also wished his wife on the special day. He posted an adorable picture featuring him and Malala with the sweetest note for her. Scroll through to check out his post.

Malala Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik, wishes her Happy Birthday

Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik shares the sweetest post on her 26th birthday.

Malala Yousafzai's husband, Asser Malik, took to Instagram on his wife's birthday and wrote a sweet note praising her for being the 'best partner'. Asser wrote, "Happy Birthday, Malala. You don't need any reminders of how amazing you are. But for what it's worth, you are the best partner I could have ever hoped for." He also shared an adorable photo with the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. It shows the couple sitting on a wooden dock by a waterfront and hugging each other lovingly. Check out the post below.

Fans loved Asser Malik's post

After Asser Malik shared the picture on Instagram, netizens rushed to the comments section to shower the couple with love. One fan wrote, "You guys look so good Mashallah." Another commented, "I always thought in the back of my mind that no patriarchal man deserves Malala. Nobody does. But seeing her with you, the way you guys bring the best out of each other. It's heartwarming. You were meant to be. And kudos to you Asser, you're worthy of THE MALALA." A user wrote, "Favourite people." A few others posted heart emoji and wrote 'Happy Birthday, Malala' in the comments.

Malala celebrated her birthday in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Malala marked her 26th birthday in Nigeria with school girls. She shared a picture with schoolgirls she met there and wrote, "Today I'm in Nigeria celebrating my birthday with girls, a tradition I started 10 years ago. Since my first speech @unitednations after surviving being shot, I finished high school and graduated from university. I founded @MalalaFund and travelled to 31 countries to meet advocates like me who are fighting to improve access to girls' education." Read her full post below.

Meanwhile, Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani female education activist and the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She became the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate at 17.