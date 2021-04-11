Milind Soman loves Alibaug as he married Ankita there, posts snippets from their lazy Sunday

Milind Soman recently defeated Covid-19 but as soon as he was about to get back to work, the weekend lockdown was implemented and the actor had to stay at home. However, he took this opportunity to fit in some weekend laziness in his busy schedule. That is not all, he also revealed to his fans how his lazy Sunday looks and why Alibaug is close to the actor's heart.

Milind and wife Ankita Konwar are known for their fit lifestyles and their adorable public display of affection on social media. The celebrity couple often gushes about their better halves and make us go aww. The supermodel's recent post was no different. With the images and videos that he shared, Milind gave a glimpse from his weekend and revealed that Alibaug will always be close to his heart because he and Ankita got married there.

The Instagram post that we are talking about shows a couple of images of Milind resting on a hammock, posing with flowers in the back and posing for the camera with Ankita while embracing her in a hug. The heartwarming post was shared with the caption, "Lockdown laziness! Best place for a Sunday laze @bohemyanblue in a hammock surrounded by bougainvillea and @ankita_earthy this is where we got married so will always love this space what’s your weekend looking like ? Keep calm and keep swinging !!!!!! #calm (sic)."

Ankita also posted a picture from the same place that was clicked by Milind and captioned it, "Did you say spring? #springseason #love #weekendvibes (sic)."

Milind Soman even quarantined at his home in Alibaug while he was suffering from coronavirus. Almost every day, the actor used to share his symptoms, how he was feeling and body temperature with fans on social media in order to remove all the confusion surrounding the subject.

