Mini Mathur reveals secret of happy marriage on 23rd anniversary with Kabir Khan

Painting our social media feeds red with love, Indian television host, actor and model Mini Mathur rang in her 23rd wedding anniversary with Bollywood director Kabir Khan this Sunday and we are currently swooning over their mushy camaraderie. Sharing a romantic picture collage capturing their inimate moments, Mini spilled the beans on a long and happy marriage and we are taking notes.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mini shared the picture collage featuring her twinning with hubby dearest in happy shades of yellow. While the former MTV VJ was dolled up in a cream yellow kurta pant set teamed with matching dupatta, Kabir donned a printed yellow shirt paired with a white tee inside.

In one picture, Mini was seen awwdorably landing a peck on Kabir’s cheek while other frames had them sharing inside jokes and flashing their million dollar smiles. Mini revealed in the caption, “Wise folk have told me more than once that the secret of a long and happy marriage is good sense of humour and a short memory (sic).”

She added, “I guess we are doing fine on both counts. Happy happy to us @kabirkhankk Thanks for the wild candid photography & edit @smritikiran (sic).”

Mini and Kabir have been married for 23 years. They met on a shoot for a channel called Home TV and were doing this very big show at that point in time where the first prize for that show was like a flat in Bombay. Speaking about how they met each other, Kabir had earlier told Neha Dhupia on her show ‘No Filter Neha’, “I was a freelance camera person and Mini was a presenter and actually, we both went to the production house office to say that we might not be able to do the show because we both had date issues."

He added, "We didn’t know about each other’s date issues, we met for the first time in that office, in that meeting, and in the course of that meeting our date issues sort of disappeared and we decided that we do want to do this show and that was fun because they made us travel all over India together and we got to know each other in the course of that journey and that’s how it started.”

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur got married on February 28, 1998. They have two kids - son Vivaan Khan and daughter Sanya Khan.

Here's wishing the couple a deeper and happier bond with each passing day!

