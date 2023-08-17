National Couple's Day 2023: 7 common reasons why couples lose their spark and how to get it back

National Couple's Day is celebrated on August 18 to recognize and cherish the unique connection between couples, whether they are newlyweds, life partners, or friends who have blossomed into lovers. It's a day to reflect on the joys and challenges that come with sharing life's moments, building memories, and navigating a path of togetherness. In the whirlwind of life's demands and the passage of time, even the most passionate of relationships can sometimes find themselves in need of a little spark. The initial intensity that brings two people together can, at times, evolve into a sense of familiarity that, while comforting, might inadvertently dull the excitement. (Also read: National Couple's Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration )

Reasons why couple lose their spark and tips to get it back

Amid life's hustle, relationships can lose their spark. On National Couple's Day, discover why it happens and ways to revive the passion.(Pixabay )

Amanda Twiggs, Certified Marriage and Relationship Coach shared in her recent Instagram post eight common reasons why couple lose their spark and how to get it back.

1. Unmet needs

When couples are stuck in gridlock and are not meeting each other's needs not only do they become starved of the thing they want most but they also begin to resent each other for the loneliness and emptiness they feel. If this is your relationship you likely need professional help.

2. Monotony

Break free from the mundane! Repetition in activities, conversations, and places can drain the excitement from your relationship. Discover powerful strategies to inject variety, spontaneity, and adventure back into your lives together. Say goodbye to monotony and hello to an electrifying connection.

3. Lack of communication

Couples often avoid communication when they think it will lead to conflict. Open, honest communication is the cornerstone of a thriving relationship. Deep heartfelt conversations create connection and intimacy.

4. Lack of time

Couples stop prioritizing their relationship which eventually destroys it. Create quality time for each other, even amidst demanding schedules. Cultivate rituals and meaningful moments that nourish your love and reinforce the foundation of your relationship.

5. Lack of physical intimacy

When you stop touching, holding hands, and hugging you eventually stop having sex too. Now you are more like roommates than lovers. When and why did you stop touching? Talk about it.

6. Unresolved issue

Avoiding your problems makes them worse. Don't let unresolved conflicts and resentments erode your relationship. Have difficult conversations, make amends, heal past hurts, and forgive.

7. Stress

Couples often let outside stress get inside their relationship. They take their feelings of stress and overwhelm out on their partner. Learn effective coping strategies to manage stress, prioritize self-care, and nurture your emotional well-being.

