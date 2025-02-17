Pakistani singer Atif Aslam offers ‘best advice’ on how to get over a breakup: Watch video

Getting over a breakup can be difficult. But don't worry; some of our favourite celebrities have been through it, too, and shared their advice. According to Atif Aslam, here's what you should do to get over a breakup: focus on your career and build a better life for yourself. Also read | 6 telltale signs your partner wants to break up with you Healing from a breakup takes time. Atif Aslam shares what can help you move on. (Instagram/ Atif Aslam)

Focus on personal growth

Responding to a female fan's question, the Pakistani singer recently said in a video that breakups can be an opportunity for growth and new beginnings, and we should try to see the breakup as a chance to start anew.

He asked the fan to use this time to focus on herself, her goals, and her aspirations. Remember, everyone's healing process is unique, and there's no set timeline for getting over a breakup. Be kind to yourself, and take the time you need to heal and move forward.

What is Atif Aslam's breakup advice?

Atif said, “Zindagi mein aur bhi bade kaam hai karne ko. Sirf breakup, makeup or ek relationship nahi hai zindagi ka maqsad. I think, make your career, use flourish karo, tumhare pause itne paise hone chahiye ki ek relationship tumhare paas khud aa ke kahe ki bata teri raza kya hai (There is so much to do in life instead of being fixated on breaking up, then making up and that one relationship. Flourish in your career instead and earn so much money that a relationship comes to you and you don't have to chase it).”

He added, “Zindagi ka sabse acha kaam tumne kiya hai ki tumhara breakup ho gaya hai. Agar tumne ye khud kiya hai toh I am very proud of you (By breaking up, you have done the best deed of your life, and if you were the one who took the decision, then it is something to be proud of).”

Reacting to the singer's advice, an Instagram user wrote, “Perfect.” Another said, “Good advice bro.” A person also said, “So true. Career over anything.” Another said, “Best advice ever!”

Healing from a breakup takes time. Be patient with yourself, and don't rush the process. If you are looking for ways to get over a breakup, click here to learn 8 effective tips to move on: from taking time to grieve and avoiding your ex to going easy on yourself and practising self-care.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.