February is not just the month of love, but also of new beginnings and bold decisions. After Valentine's Day, Anti-Valentine's Week gives you an opportunity to take a stand for yourself by either 'slapping' (Slap Day) and 'kicking' (Kick Day) your partner for all the toxic things they did to you, making honest confessions (Confession Day), or taking the decision to break up (Breakup Day) with them, and make fresh beginnings. The last day of Anti Valentine's Day is called Breakup Day and this is the time to make a fair assessment of your ongoing relationship and part ways if it's making life hell for you. It's also possible that your partner is silently growing apart and has been wanting to end relationship for quite some time now. It's important to understand whether or not your relationship has reached the 'dead end'. Breakup Day 2024: 6 telltale signs your partner wants to break up with you(Freepik)

"There are usually subtle signs that your partner is growing distant and considering ending the relationship. A sudden decrease in communication, lack of physical intimacy, making excuses to avoid spending time together, and seeming emotionally checked out during interactions can all signal they are pulling away. You may notice your partner has become critical or irritable, picking fights over minor issues. They might start giving vague answers about the future of the relationship or avoiding discussions about making future plans together. Sometimes, people in this mindset begin talking fondly about being single again or reminiscing nostalgically about life before the relationship. While none of these signs alone necessarily means a breakup is imminent, if you notice several of these behaviours persisting over time, it could be an indication that your partner is emotionally checking out and a breakup conversation may be coming soon," says Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

SIGNS YOUR PARTNER WANTS TO BREAK UP

Dr Tugnait shares 6 telltale signs your partner wants to break up with you:

1. Investing extra time making new friends minus you

Disengagement is indicated by a full social calendar of activities that do not include you. They experiment with new support systems to replace the existing ones. It may be subtle and slow, but while you are sidelined, do not take yourself for granted and pay attention to what is happening around you.

2. Emotional distancing

Emotional detachment, which is closely related to communication, is a significant sign. It may indicate an increasing emotional separation if your partner appears disconnected, uninterested in your daily life, or unwilling to discuss their thoughts and feelings. Emotional closeness is the foundation of a healthy relationship, and its absence could indicate trouble.

3. Radically altering appearance and preferences

Sudden makeovers and habit changes indicate a search for oneself. Perhaps they begin exploring identities and interests you are unaware of in order to better integrate into new peer groups that do not include you. It is a sign that your partner is no longer who they once were, and the relationship has begun to alter due to their new perspective.

4. Subtle hints and indirect statements

Partners may drop subtle clues or make oblique statements to show their displeasure or confusion with the partnership. Pay attention to these clues since they frequently reveal insights into underlying emotions that may not be overtly expressed.

5. Unresponsive to conflict resolution

Healthy relationships require open communication and dispute resolution. If your partner becomes inattentive or avoids discussing continuing concerns, it may indicate a reluctance to engage time and effort in conflict resolution, which is critical for maintaining a long-term relationship.

6. Decline in intimacy

Missing closeness indicates distancing - previously dependable love gestures, such as handholding, vanish; kisses become forced gestures and inconsistent with time. A dramatic decrease in physical affection, intimacy, or a sudden disinterest in shared experiences may suggest greater emotional detachment.

Rather than resigning yourself to limbo, have an honest conversation before their heart wanders further. Even in worthwhile relationships, incompatibility develops over time. However, don't disregard the warning signs and waste your energy clinging to someone who is already mentally halfway out the door, concludes Dr Tugnait.