Pawri Dilli me ho rai hai: Viral meme reference makes it to wedding invites!

‘Yeh hum hai, yeh humari engagement hai, Aur yeh humari pawri hori hai’, reads the virtual invite of a Delhi-based couple who were college sweethearts and are now finally set to throw an engagement ‘pawri’ ahead of their wedding. 27 years old Arpan Khosla and Aakansha Aggarwal decided upon using the Pawri Ho Rai Hai viral trend in their engagement invite to shake things up a bit and set a fun vibe to the festivities. “I just love the meme trending ideas on social media and did not want to do a normal clichéd invitation. So, the pawri meme being the recent trend made the cut,” says Aggarwal who shared the invite on her family WhatsApp group, packed with elders and youngsters, and was pleasantly surprised to learn that even the elders knew about the pawri meme reference! “We send it to our friends, families and elders and received a bunch of ‘hahaha’ and ‘waah waah’ comments.”

But how did this trend find it’s way to wedding invites? Youngsters took to social media to make reels on the vine at first. “I found the pawri meme pretty cool and catchy the first time I saw it. I even made a video reel on it for my instagram, while I was out partying with my friends. Once the pawri meme became a trend, we decided to use it on our invite because both of us believe in breaking the normal conventions and therefore thought why not memify and insert a fun factor in an otherwise sentimental and traditional ‘awww’ kind of invitation,” shares Khosla, the groom to be!

Is the pawri meme slowly finding its way to many more such pawri invites? “We are throwing a cocktail party and we have made a video invite for it with a reel in which we both are dancing to the pawri meme,” says Delhi based bride Avantika Arora, who also plans on asking the DJ to play the pawri track on the night of her cocktail.

Youngsters are opting for more informal and fun wedding invites over traditional wedding card options.

When it comes to unique wedding invites, youngsters have been using the reference of the pandemic and hand sanitisers to bring in the fun connect to their pandemic weddings! “I feel moving away from traditional cards does give a youthful vibe. Now’re days weddings have become intimate and fun. Quirky invites are usually preferred since the bride and groom and their families are inviting just close friends and family to celebrate and so the comfort factor remains in being a bit informal,” shares Aaliya Talwar, a Delhi bride who recently had a small wedding ceremony and plans on having a bigger one post pandemic. And are the parents happily agreeing to such informal fun invites or is there a resistance? “My parents would keep saying no at first, because they had to invite many people and wanted a more formal invite but because of the pandemic, my bigger functions got postponed and now I had a chance to go ahead with my choice of invite since the small ceremony we had was only for close people,” says Talwar, upholding her wedding invite that has references of social distancing, face masks and shields!

