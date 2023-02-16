Perfume Day 2023: Here's how aroma candles can help plan a romantic date

Every mood, every space and every special occasion in your life requires a unique fragrance that resonates with the essence of its surroundings and studies have shown that fragrances work as powerful mood alleviators and since Perfume Day is just around the corner, we decided to let you in, on a secret of how aroma candles can help plan a romantic date. Memories triggered by scents are also the most intense and speak directly to the heart so you need to opt for fragrances that compliments each aspect and every requirement of your life.

Perfume Day is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Day and it falls on February 17. On this day, one should treat themselves by going all out and buying that gorgeous perfume that one had been eyeing for a long time as this day is about treating yourself well while feeling good about it.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Devesh Gangal, Country Marketing Manager at Borzo in India, highlighted that even though the Valentine's Day is past, flowers, gift hampers, cakes and aroma candles are the most selling items this week where orders for these gifting categories are expected to increase 1.5x as compared to regular days. He insisted that products manifesting love are the bestsellers even during some days of Anti-Valentine's Week.

For those planning a romantic date this time of the year, Aarti Koya, CEO of EKAM, advised, “You don’t have to splurge on a fancy date to have a memorable evening. While candles make a great last-minute gift, they also help to light up the mood. Fragrance based candles are gaining popularity and are one of the best options to set up a romantic date for your partner. The aroma candles are sure to make your valentine’s night a special one. The fragrances and a candle light dinner are sure to bring love in the air.”

She revealed how aroma candles can help plan a romantic date:

Some of the popular fragrances to celebrate your Valentine’s Day

Aroma of lavender with additional notes that makes it more magical and - perfect for an intimate setting with a loved one, as well as for falling asleep.

A sweet, crisp and grassy aroma will have you feeling rejuvenated and awake within seconds. With notes of citrus, orange, vanilla, etc, the fragrance won’t be too overpowering and will fill you with a healthy dose of enthusiasm.

Enjoy romantic vibes as you light it or send as gift along with a bouquet of roses. They make great gift for your romantic interest.