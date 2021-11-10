Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prince Harry calls Megxit, aimed at Meghan Markle, misogynistic: Lost my mother to same self-manufactured rabidness

Prince Harry blasted the word Megxit, aimed at his wife Meghan Markle, as misogynistic in a new interview. He added that he lost his mother to this same self-manufactured rabidness.
Prince Harry calls Megxit, aimed at Meghan Markle, misogynistic: Lost my mother to same self-manufactured rabidness(AFP)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:17 AM IST
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has always been vocal about the constant bullying against his wife, Meghan Markle. Recently, he once again opened up about how the media treats the Duchess of Sussex. Harry spoke out against misinformation in the media and called the term 'Megxit' misogynistic.

Harry, on Tuesday, participated in Wired magazine's virtual summit in New York City. There he talked about misinformation in media. He also said that the term 'Megxit', used against his wife after the couple decided to step down as senior Royal family members in 2020, was misogynistic. He added that the term "was created by a troll" and that "misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis."

"The term 'Megxit' was or is a misogynistic term that was created by a troll, amplified by world correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media. But it began with a troll. I lost my mother (Princess Diana) to this self-manufactured rabidness, and obviously, I'm determined not to lose the mother to my children to the same thing," Harry said in the interview, which came the same day when his wife, Meghan, said tabloids should come with a "warning label like cigarettes."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.  (AP)

The father-of-two also talked about his history with media and said, "I felt it personally over the years, and I'm now watching it happen globally affecting everyone, not just America, literally everyone around the world. I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of the truth. I know the story all too well."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have often addressed the impact of constant bullying by media in the UK. In an interview with TV chat show host James Corden, Harry had revealed that the UK press was "destroying my mental health", and he "did what any husband father would do".

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married each other on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. The couple has two kids, son Archie Harrison-Mountbatten Windsor and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. They stepped down as senior Royal members in 2020.

