Quick to blame others? Study hints at checking your screentime to stop being defensive for every mistake

Ever happened where you pointed out a mistake to someone and instead, they turned defensive and blamed you for their own wrongdoing? Some may even take this sudden blame as a personal attack for no reason. But it turns out there's more to it than just being ‘personal’. This behaviour may be associated with addiction to social media, particularly for those who have a hard time with attention. Blaming others is not seeing their own actions and blindly pointing fingers. (Pexels)

A study published in Acta Psychologica further explored the connection between social media and ADHD, linking it to the negative behaviour of shifting blame.

Social media connection and attention issues

Social media has become a daily habit, deeply integrated into our lives. The researchers say that too much involvement with social media can make one spiral into addiction. The study researchers also stated that many previous studies found people with ADHD symptoms have a high likelihood of getting swept up in excessive social media use as the fast-paced nature of the short form content is attractive.

Big consequence of ‘blaming others’

Blaming rises from difficulty in emotional regulation. (Pexels)

Mistakes happen, but the important thing is taking ownership. Acknowledging and taking responsibility for one's own shortcomings is a sign of accountability.

But, some people get defensive, point fingers and look for another source to blame, anything but their own faults.

People who already have attention issues are drawn to the fast-paced nature of social media and, in turn, develop a habit of blaming others. According to the research, this tendency to shift blame is directly linked to social media addiction.

As per the researchers, this behaviour may originate from difficulty in relating emotions, especially with attention deficit symptoms. Managing negative emotions becomes hard for those who have attention problems. Social media is an easy outlet for validating emotions very quickly, further propelling the addiction. So no wonder, they resort to social media as a means of escape. When it comes to taking responsibility, instead of taking things constructively, they externalise the blame.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.