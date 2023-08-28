Raksha Bandhan 2023: How to celebrate the festival when you don’t have a brother

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the beautiful bond between siblings and is the time for get-togethers and hearty meals. While brothers and sisters eagerly await this day and exchange gifts and sweets, the festival can be celebrated with anyone you feel close to including your cousins, friends, father figures, or brother figures. There are many lovely ways to celebrate this special occasion even if you don't have a biological brother. From tying a beautiful rakhi to your cousin or to your girlfriends, you can promise to love and protect each other for life. This year Rakhi is being celebrated on two days - August 30 and August 31. Considering the shubh muhurat to tie the Rakhi starts from around 9 pm onwards on August 30, many people will be celebrating the festival on August 31 first half. (Also read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Dos and don'ts before tying Rakhi to your brother)

This year Rakhi is being celebrated on two days - August 30 and August 31.(Freepik)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing shares some heartfelt and imaginative ways to commemorate Raksha Bandhan, highlighting the spirit of love and connection that transcends family ties.

1. Celebrate with cousins and friends

Your thoughtful act of celebrating with cousins and friends can benefit many bonds. Embody the festival's essence of protection and support by tying rakhis to people who have been by your side no matter what.

2. Honour father figures

In the absence of a brother, think about paying tribute to the father figures in your life. Raksha Bandhan can be a chance to show appreciation and affection to someone who has helped you, whether it be your father, uncle, grandfather, or mentor.

3. Celebrate with your sisters/girlfriends

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raksha Bandhan is a lovely event to commemorate your relationship with your sisters and girlfriends. Sisters and friends can undoubtedly join in the celebration since the event is about fostering sibling ties. To express your appreciation for the unbreakable link you share, exchange rakhis or unique gifts.

4. Rakhi for a cause

You could choose to celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on the wrists of people who might be in need of compassion or support. This can include hospital patients, senior citizens living in a facility, or kids in an orphanage. This deed of goodwill for individuals who might not have siblings, brings happiness, and symbolizes the genuine meaning of Raksha Bandhan.

5. Symbolic rakhis

If you don't have a brother, you can tie a rakhi to something meaningful, such as a tree or a work of art. This unusual action gives the celebration a creative edge while capturing its soul.

6. Virtual celebrations

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In today's digital era, distances between locations need not be an obstacle to your celebration. Even if your family and friends are thousands of miles away, use technology to stay in touch. To guarantee that the warmth of Raksha Bandhan extends across the virtual gap, schedule video chats, exchange virtual rakhis, and send meaningful messages.

"Raksha Bandhan honours the eternal tie between siblings as well as acts of love and protection. Although the celebration has historical roots, it transcends biological connections in its essence. Raksha Bandhan serves as a daily reminder that love, care, and connection know no bounds as we navigate a constantly changing world," says Dr Chandni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON