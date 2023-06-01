We all go through times in life when we feel super meh. Nothing feels good enough and we feel as if we have let ourselves down. The feeling of disappointment creeps into us and we are not able to put our heart and soul into the things we do. What should we do in such situations? Addressing this, Therapist Divya Robin wrote, "Find yourself feeling meh in life? Disengaged? Upset/irritable for seemingly no reason? A chance is that you may be feeling unfulfilled in life." Divya further noted down a few possible reasons why we may be feeling unfulfilled in life, and the steps we can take to turn our lives around and feel lively all over again.

Reasons you may be feeling unfulfilled in life(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Ways by which burnout impacts relationships

Core values: We take our own time to understand the core values and ethics that we need in life. Core values shape our lives and all of our major decisions. Finding out what we believe in and abide by is important to understand how we want to drive our lives. To do the same, we need to reflect on the things that are important to us, devoid of societal stereotypes. We should also start to encourage friendships and relationships that abide by our core values.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goals: When we start to feel that our goals are vague, we become directionless in life. In order to understand our goals, we need to sit with ourselves and understand the vision and the ambition that we have. Also, we should not overwhelm ourselves with big goals – instead we should break them up for daily tasks and achieve them.

Society's expectations: Many of us are driven by what is expected of us by society and family, and not what we really want to do. We should contemplate how the major decisions of our lives have been impacted by societal stereotypes. We should also learn to differentiate between the expectations that people have from us, with the desire and ambitions that we have for ourselves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doubt: This is a major dealbreaker in any kind of progress. We fear failure and rejections so much that we choose to settle down with the easier option at hand. But self-doubt can stop us from understanding that any kind of growth is uncomfortable, and we should allow ourselves to make small mistakes and learn through them.

Living authentically: We should learn to put ourselves first and understand ourselves to mould a life where we live according to our own rules. Learning to connect with ourselves helps in being more authentic.

Comparison: Sometimes we feel unfulfilled in life when we compare our journey with that of others. However, we need to learn that everyone has their own timelines, and we should focus on our own growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON