Relationship tips: 6 ways to deal with gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse and manipulation. It occurs when a bully or abuser forces you to reconsider your assumptions and understanding of the world. This kind of deception can gradually erode your confidence and self-worth, leaving you reliant on the individual who is gaslighting you. In the end, the gaslighting victim begins to doubt their understanding of reality and may even begin to question their sanity. Although it frequently occurs in dominating friendships and among family members, gaslighting mostly happens in sexual relationships. People with mental health conditions may gaslight others. They manipulate friends, family members, or even coworkers by using this form of emotional abuse to control them. (Also read: Expert tips on how to have a fulfilling relationship )

Psychologist, Dr. Ketam Hamdan, suggested six ways to deal with gaslighting in her recent Instagram post.

1. Privately verify the information

Gaslighters are pathological liars. They will directly lie in your face to twist your reality and alleviate blame. If you confront them, they get defensive and reactive.

2. Do not argue

Gaslighters are great at rationalizing. They are experts in being emotionally reactive, and their flight and fight response is activated so there is no getting through to their rational brain.

3. Ground yourself

Keep your individual identity and maintain your own interests, social support, purpose. A gaslighter will try to destroy your sense of self.

4. Rebuild your self- esteem

One of the critical ways gaslighters can affect you is to break down your self-esteem. You might need to rebuild your self-esteem gradually to prevent gaslighting.

5. Meditate

Meditating can help you become more mindful of your thoughts and help you take control of your reactions. Staying calm and owning your internal truth is essential to deal with gaslighting partner.

6. Consult a professional

A professional can help you deal with gaslighting and how to set boundaries to avoid further abuse.

