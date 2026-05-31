Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 rules for boys who want to marry: “Marry a person who is more focused on their own career than…”

Marriage is more than just love; it demands more. In India, marriages are considered a union of not just two people but two families. Thus, family interference is very evident.

Rules for boys who wants to get marry.(Unsplash)

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However, marriage dynamics are changing, and now it’s all about the two people choosing each other. Amidst the increasing divorce cases, dowry harassment, and marital abuse, it’s significant for potential partners to make the right choice.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwakar took to Instagram on May 30, 2026, to share about the rules every boy must follow before considering marriage. ​Also read | 'You are not marrying a maid’: What the Supreme Court said, and why it matters for modern marriages

Rujute said, “Whether the institution of marriage will stand the test of time will depend on the ability of men to adapt and not of women to adjust.”

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{{^usCountry}} Rule 1: Marry after fully understanding what male privileges mean. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rule 1: Marry after fully understanding what male privileges mean. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No matter how much we talk about women's empowerment, we can’t deny the fact that we live in a male-dominated society, which ultimately favours men. While things are slowly changing, the deep-rooted patriarchal mindset will take centuries to vanish. But as a man, it is very important for you to understand that you are privileged in many ways before you choose to get married, so that you don’t end up putting your partner under immense pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No matter how much we talk about women's empowerment, we can’t deny the fact that we live in a male-dominated society, which ultimately favours men. While things are slowly changing, the deep-rooted patriarchal mindset will take centuries to vanish. But as a man, it is very important for you to understand that you are privileged in many ways before you choose to get married, so that you don’t end up putting your partner under immense pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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Marry after fully understanding what male privileges mean. (Unsplash)

Rule 2: Marry a person who is more focused on their own career than they are on yours.

If you are choosing a working partner, you should choose someone who is ambitious, goal-oriented, and focused on their own career, not someone who is focused on your career.

Rule 3: Your wedding budget should be no more than your three-month salary.

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Understanding that marriage and weddings are two different things is very important. A wedding is just a one-day event, and marriage is a lifelong commitment. You should not be spending your entire savings and everything just to please people at your wedding. Manage your wedding expenses within three months of your salary, not more than that.

Marry a person who is more focused on their own career than they are on yours. (Pexel)

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Rujuta also highlighted that while marriage is optional, married men tend to live longer, healthier, and happier than unmarried men. Ensure that you are good marriage material by learning household work, striving for work-life balance, and rising above the noise of ‘being a man’.

“Most importantly, know that imposing your beliefs, be it religious, financial, or social, on your spouse restricts your growth. The strength of a marriage lies in two individuals thriving together,” said Rujuta.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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