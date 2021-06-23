Never felt equal: Selena Gomez thinks most of her relationships were 'cursed'

Selena Gomez went from child actor to pop icon right in front of most of our eyes, and the beauty mogul, singer and actor's personal life has always been the subject of much scrutiny given that she was always in the public eye. And the fact that she was in one of her longest relationships with another global star, Justin Beiber did not make this any easier. Naturally, Selena has steered clear of talking too much about her relationships, however, in a recent interview, Selena revealed previously unknown details about her past relationships, sharing how she feels like they were all cursed, that she never felt that any of those relationships were equal and revealed the many lessons she learnt during the course.

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the 28-year-old stunner got candid about her relationship history and shared, "I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed. I've been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's on again off again romance went on from 2011 to 2018. 'Jelena' had become one of the most public couple's and their relationship and messy breakup were splashed across the news. Selena was also romantically linked to The Weeknd, and in 2017 she dated him briefly from January to October. The duo even made several public appearances together and even posed at the MET Gala red carpet that year making many heads turn.

The singer explained that her love for the word "rare", which has now inspired a song, a tattoo, and her makeup company, came from personal growth.

She added, "So that word to me - when I first heard it ... I just said this is what I want to feel about myself. So it wasn't even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"

Since then, the Disney alum told Vogue Australia that she is now "surrounded by real people," and reflected on the development she would like to see for herself from here, saying, "I'm just really happy with who I am. I'm grateful that as I step into 29 - even just two years ago - I was different."

She went on, "It's only gotten better, and that's kind of what people say, you know, when you get older, you feel a bit more confident with who you are. I don't know if that's gonna be every year for me. Maybe it is. But I just feel like I'm constantly growing in the right direction."

When Selena released Rare in 2020, her first album in five years, fans immediately started speculating about whether some of the tracks were about her ex boyfriend Beiber, who is now married to supermodel Hailey Beiber or The Weeknd. Selena has also been linked to Nick Jonas (now married to Priyanka Chopra), and Zedd in the past.

The singer jokingly said in September that all her exes think she's "crazy," during a YouTube video with NikkieTutorials. "It's hard in quarantine. This is also not an invitation," she said of her dating life.

"It's just funny, because I release things that say 'I want a boyfriend' and stuff, and people say that, and I'm like 'No, I didn't mean that,'" Gomez added. "Guys are a lot of work. Every one of my exes think I'm crazy, so I don't care."

The singer has since said that she's focusing on her mental health. "I'm a work in progress. There's still so much that I'm figuring out," she said in December. "It's okay to be frustrated or have a hard day." Gomez added, "I'm at the point where I'm starting to care less about what others think and more about what I feel. I also don't read comments or [Google myself]. People think I'm lying but I find my life to be easier that way. Life is much bigger than some little comment."

On the professional front, Selena is not only busy with her beauty brand and musical ventures, but will also soon appear in Only Murders in the Building alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin. She will also be seen in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which is part of her popular Hotel Transylvania movie franchise.

As for her musical offerings, Selena's 2020 album Rare was her most recent to be released in English, and since then the Latina singer is exploring newer avenues and has turned her attention to the Latin music world this year with her first Spanish-language EP Revelacion. This includes seven songs De Una Vez, Buscando Amor, Baila Conmigo, Damelo To, Vicio, Adios and Selfish Love.