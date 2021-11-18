Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce their breakup: We will continue to be best friends
relationships

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce their breakup: We will continue to be best friends

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have decided to end their romantic relationship after dating for two years. The two singers announced on their Instagram stories today that they've decided to stop dating.
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce their breakup: We will continue to be best friends(Reuters)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 08:41 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to call it quits. The two stars revealed that they decided to end their romantic relationship in identical statements. They took to their respective Instagram pages on Thursday to announce the news. Shawn and Camila added that though their 'romantic relationship' was over, they 'will continue to be best friends'.

Camila took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 18, to pen down a note announcing the news. She wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Shawn also released a statement announcing his split with the Don't Go Yet singer. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," he wrote in his Instagram stories.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at their statements here:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' statements. 

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello steal the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week, all pics

Shawn and Camila's statement comes after an unverified post on the celebrity gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, talked about the 24-year-old discussing her breakup with Shawn on a flight. The post sparked rumours that she and Mendes had ended things.

Shawn and Camila ended their romance after dating each other for two years. Camila, 24, started dating Mendes, 23, in July 2019 following her split from Matthew Hussey. The singer had told Elle at that time that she kept their relationship private "to protect it." The two had also been quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
camila cabello
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kourtney Kardashian's birthday wish for Travis Barker gets comments from Kim

6

Hina Khan followed her heart in a tie and dye co-ord set, and it led her to…

Twilight star Taylor Lautner is engaged to longtime girlfriend Tay Dome

Children’s Day 2021: History, Significance and all that you need to know
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP