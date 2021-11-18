Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce their breakup: We will continue to be best friends

Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have decided to call it quits. The two stars revealed that they decided to end their romantic relationship in identical statements. They took to their respective Instagram pages on Thursday to announce the news. Shawn and Camila added that though their 'romantic relationship' was over, they 'will continue to be best friends'.

Camila took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 18, to pen down a note announcing the news. She wrote, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Shawn also released a statement announcing his split with the Don't Go Yet singer. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn," he wrote in his Instagram stories.

Take a look at their statements here:

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' statements.

Shawn and Camila's statement comes after an unverified post on the celebrity gossip Instagram account, DeuxMoi, talked about the 24-year-old discussing her breakup with Shawn on a flight. The post sparked rumours that she and Mendes had ended things.

Shawn and Camila ended their romance after dating each other for two years. Camila, 24, started dating Mendes, 23, in July 2019 following her split from Matthew Hussey. The singer had told Elle at that time that she kept their relationship private "to protect it." The two had also been quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

