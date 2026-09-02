Should you split the bill equally? Why this simple money decision says more about your relationship than you think

We live in a time when women earn their own money, build careers, run businesses and are perfectly capable of paying for their own dinner. But does equality mean every restaurant bill needs to be split down the middle? In this edition of ‘The social rules nobody taught us’, HT Lifestyle spoke to counsellor, Ankita Kaul, to understand how to navigate the often-awkward bill conversation.

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Should you split the bill equally?

“I don’t think so. For me, a man paying for a meal has never been about whether a woman can afford it. It is about the gesture of providing and taking care of someone,” said Ankita. She further highlighted that providing does not mean extravagance. A man does not need to take a woman to a five-star restaurant and spend beyond his means to prove anything. Take her for a ₹500 meal if that is what comfortably fits your budget. Pick a small café you love. The price of the dinner matters far less than the intention behind saying, ‘I’ve got this’.

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A man paying for a meal has never been about whether a woman can afford it. It is about the gesture of providing.

{{^usCountry}} There is an old-fashioned thought that if a man cannot buy you a plate of dinner, how will he take care of you for the rest of your life? “I would phrase it differently today: it is not about whether he can afford the plate; it is whether there is an instinct to care. Modern relationships have also taught us that contribution cannot always be measured in rupees,” highlighted Ankita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is an old-fashioned thought that if a man cannot buy you a plate of dinner, how will he take care of you for the rest of your life? “I would phrase it differently today: it is not about whether he can afford the plate; it is whether there is an instinct to care. Modern relationships have also taught us that contribution cannot always be measured in rupees,” highlighted Ankita. {{/usCountry}}

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Women have historically carried and often continue to carry a disproportionate share of the emotional and invisible labour in relationships: remembering, planning, nurturing, anticipating needs, maintaining relationships and, eventually for many, pregnancy and caregiving. None of this comes with an invoice at the end of the month.

Modern relationships have also taught us that contribution cannot always be measured in rupees,

That does not mean a woman should never pay for anything, nor does it mean a man’s only value is his wallet. Relationships are far more nuanced than that. When it comes to rent, EMIs, children, investments and building a household, every couple should decide what financial partnership works for them.

How to navigate money matters?

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According to Ankita, if you ask a woman out, choose a place within your means and pay for her meal. Not because she is incapable of paying for herself, and certainly not because paying buys you anything in return. Do it because sometimes equality is not about splitting everything exactly in half. Sometimes it is about two people contributing differently, generously and willingly and still considering each other equals.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.