Gaslighting is a toxic pattern in an unhealthy relationship. This is a form of psychological manipulation where one partner gains control over the thoughts of the other partner by slowly making them doubt themselves and their version of reality. "Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation where a person or a group covertly sows seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception, or judgment. Recognizing the signs of gaslighting is crucial for mental and emotional well-being," wrote Therapist Linda Meredith. She further added that in case we identify the patterns, we should seek help immediately - "Remember, gaslighting is a serious form of emotional abuse, and recognizing it is a critical step toward regaining control of your own thoughts and feelings," the expert added. She further noted down a few signs of being gaslit.

Signs that you are being gaslit: Patterns to be careful about(Unsplash)

Constant self-doubt: We constantly doubt our experiences, decisions and ability to analyse situations. This can happen because we are constantly told that we are wrong.

Second-guessing: We regularly feel the need to apologise because we doubt our own actions and reality.

Isolation: The toxic partner may try out ways to isolate us from our loved ones – friends and family. This happens when they know that our dear ones can help us to validate our experiences.

Denying wrongdoings: Even when they are at fault and there are evidence to support the same, they can constantly keep denying proving that they are right.

Reality twisting: They constantly try to twist the versions of reality in order to dismiss our experiences and prove their version as true.

Feeling confused: These events often make us feel confused about our memory and perceptions, as we are constantly manipulated.

Feeling inadequate: This further breaks our self-confidence and makes us feel that we are not enough. We also doubt our decisions and think that we are always wrong.

