Sometimes we need to re-evaluate the relationship that we have with the partner. Not always does the relationship work out or we feel connected like we did in the initial phases of the relationship. Noticing the small changes in the emotions and the way we feel around them can help us to understand how to find the problem areas and solutions to fix the same. It also helps us to evaluate the prospect of the relationship, or we should continue it for the future. "Noticing where you're at emotionally allows you to improve the connection or decide if you want to remain connected," wrote Therapist Nedra Glover Tawwab as she explained the signs that can denote that we are slowly detaching ourselves from the relationship.

Signs that you are emotionally detaching from a relationship(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: How to know if someone is emotionally available? Psychologist shares tips

Avoid spending time: A relationship demands quality time with the partner. Sometimes doing nothing but being together also counts as a beautiful time spent together. Quality time helps in strengthening the bond between two people. When we start to emotionally detach ourselves from the relationship, we often avoid spending time with them, because we no longer feel happy in their presence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lack of desire: A relationship often demands healthy changes to be made in both the people involved. When we feel that there is a lack of desire to find the problems, find the solutions and fix the relationship through small changes in ourselves and also the partner, it is a major sign that we are gradually losing interest.

Annoying: We start to easily get irritated and annoyed with everything that the partner does. It often comes from the fact that we no longer need their presence in our lives.

Plans for future: We start to observe that the future is bleak in the relationship – hence, we avoid any kind of conversation about the future, or any plan related to the future with them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Feeling lonely: This is a major sign of emotional detachment. We often feel lonely even when our partner is around.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.