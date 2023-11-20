Signs that your boundaries need reinforcement

Boundaries are important in any kind of relationship. Be it with our family members or our friends or our romantic partners, boundaries help us to understand what is healthy for us and what is not. It also helps us to set certain rules and standards for others to abide by. "You can uncover what needs to change so that you can set healthy boundaries. Remember that setting boundaries is a skill. Not knowing how to overcome or do something means you have to learn how," wrote Therapist Klara Kernig as she shared a few signs that show our that boundaries need reinforcement.

Frequent feelings of resentment or frustration: Often we feel frustrated or resentment with people when they ask for our time or our help. This can be a sign that our boundaries are not being respected but also, we have been unable to share the same with the people around us.

Overcommitment and burnout: When we have healthy boundaries, we do not feel burnt out because we take as much we can deal with. Situations where we feel that we have taken in more commitment than we can handle and feel burnt out – this can be a sign that our boundaries need reinforcement.

Relationships aren't fulfilling: When we do not keep healthy boundaries in a relationship, they are bound to suffer. That is because we will always abide by the behavior patterns of the partner, and it can make us feel less of a priority in the relationship.

Lack of time for self-care: In case we feel that we are not finding time to take care of ourselves and give time to our personal interests, it can be because we are always prioritising others. This can be a sign that our boundaries need to be strengthened.

Poor work-life balance: If work always keeps getting into our personal life, it is time to set certain boundaries to maintain a healthy personal and a professional life.

