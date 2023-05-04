Sometimes we come across situations when we know that the relationship is over. No matter how much time we take to accept it or try to ignore the signs, when a relationship is over, there’s not much that we can do about it. The healthy way of getting over a relationship that is over is to first accept it and then move on. “As sad as it is, sometimes relationships can reach a point of no return. And sometimes, we don't know how to end the relationship, or we end it poorly (ghosting, sabotaging) because we didn't recognize the end on time,” wrote Therapist Israa Nasir as she explained the signs that show that the relationship has reached its end.

Signs that your relationship is over: Therapist shares(Unsplash)

Physical intimacy: Intimacy of every kind is very important in a relationship. When we start to visualise ourselves physically intimate with our partner and the thought is not appealing to us, it is a major sign.

Avoidance: We start to avoid each other at all times and refrain from having meaningful conversations or no longer make efforts to spend time together.

Team: A relationship involved the untold effort of being a team together. Through good and bad times. When we stop being that we start to realise that the relationship is reaching its end.

Emotional connection: Love and emotions bind two people together in a relationship. When we no longer connect emotionally with each other, it gets difficult to stay with each other.

Disrespect: We start to feel that we are not being treated with respect in the relationship and that is a major worry.

Trust: Trust forms one of the foundation blocks of a relationship – when we no longer trust our partner, it is a sign that the relationship is over.

Conflict: Either we fight too much, or we do not fight at all – both are signs of an unhealthy relationship.

Healthy communication: When we start to feel that we no longer are comfortable having healthy communication with each other, it's time to reevaluate the relationship.

