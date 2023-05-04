What it looks like to break the toxic cycle

When we are brought up in dysfunctional homes, we start to inculcate habits that are toxic for ourselves and people around us. The self-trust and confidence in us keep on dropping and we are not able to be healthy for the adult relationships that we are in. This further affects our mental and emotional health and we run away from relationships of all kinds. We start to question our own thoughts and this cycle of dysfunctionality is further passed on to the next generation, making us toxic adults. However, the healthy way is to try a bit every day and engage in breaking this cycle so that we can have healthy relationships for ourselves and make the next generation healthier emotionally. 7. Self love: Simply tap within to see what parts of you come alive within the relationship. If the sum total of those parts feels more than the inconvenience of overcoming apparent obstacles to love and nurture in the relationship, then know it is worth doing the inner work. Else not. The relationship per se is simply a by- product of where you stand within self love. (Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash)

Psychologist Nicole LePera addressed this and painted a picture of what it looks like when we break the cycle of dysfunctional homes.

Shaming: We start to accept ourselves and stop beating ourselves up for the mistakes we have made. We learn to speak to ourselves in a healthier way and become better adults.

Forgiving: We learn to forgive ourselves and move on from the mistakes that we have made. This helps us to look further towards the future, than brooding over the past.

Saying no: Setting healthy boundaries is an important step in breaking toxic cycles. We respect the boundaries set by ourselves and no longer allow others to break them.

Perception: We no longer subscribe to other’s perception of ourselves. Instead, we become more opinionated and thoughtful and learn to have our own perceptions.

Success: We measure success through our own lens, and no longer compete with other people’s perception of success.

Body: The trauma that we faced earlier made us detach ourselves from the body. But breaking the cycle ensures that we return to it and learn to take care of it.

Giving back: We learn to give back by helping others to break the toxic cycles and become better adults.

