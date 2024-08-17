Smartphone dependency: New study unveils psychological roots of nomophobia

In today’s fast-paced, highly interconnected world, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives. Smartphones' unprecedented accessibility has exacerbated our dependency on smartphones. The dependency becomes concerning when the absence of a smartphone triggers anxiety and fear, known as nomophobia—the fear of being without a mobile phone. However, this anxiety has multiple antecedents. A recent research study published in the Archives of Psychiatric Nursing explores the roots of this modern anxiety, delving into how social appearance anxiety and loneliness play significant roles in the development of nomophobia among young adults. Overreliance on smartphones makes social situations overwhelming. (Pixabay)

All about the looks

Individuals who are self-conscious about their physical appearance are more inclined to suffer from nomophobia. Social appearance anxiety stems from the apprehension of how others perceive them. This heightens anxiety, especially if they expect judgments or prejudices. They often try to mitigate their overwhelming self-consciousness by actively seeking social validation and approval through likes, comments, and engagement with like-minded online communities. Without their phones, they feel anxious and disconnected. Someone who is cynical about their looks, and grapples with body-image issues, may avoid social interactions by appearing engaged with their smartphones. Intimidated by casual remarks of peers, the digital world provides the security of physical anonymity, where anyone can be someone.

Lonely hearts

While the effect of social loneliness is not as pronounced, emotional loneliness is certainly significant. Romantic relationships offer a sense of emotional fulfillment, especially for young people. Without this deep emotional connection, individuals feel perturbed and often turn to their smartphones to cope with the feelings of emptiness. The digital world promises solace through its plethora of communities and content. When they find themselves without their phones, they become fearful of emotional isolation.

Lonely individuals feel alienated, which originates from emotional emptiness and self-image concerns. As a lifeline, they turn to their phones to bridge the social life, and find their social world. The overdependency on smartphones escalates into a full-blown nemophoia, the fear of being without a phone. When they are without their phones, they feel exposed to bitter emotions and try to outrun them by choosing the digital world.

