Microsoft techie drives auto out of loneliness: A few effective ways to embrace the quiet, overcome loneliness

Loneliness festers behind the facade of the busy world you live in. Jobs take you away from your hometowns to big cities. The big city job keeps you on your toes, mentally gruelling, and you just want to come back to someone at home. Only emptiness and silence’s ring welcome you instead. Sometimes work wrings the last ounce of energy needed for any socialising, be it clubs or cafes to meet new people. To outrun this eerie quietness, people prefer to work and keep themselves busy, even on weekends. Busyness keeps loneliness at bay. Loneliness can lead to debilitating mental health issues, making it all the more important to reframe our perspective on what it means to be alone.(Pexels)

Recently, a Microsoft engineer in Bangalore was spotted driving autorickshaws on weekends to combat loneliness. This is not a single case, loneliness is a challenge for today’s generation. However, the quietness isn’t all bad. There’s a calming peace in that silence. Learn to embrace the solitude and carve out a space for yourself in it. Here are some ways you can be alone without being lonely.

Unlearn

Firstly, drop any negative notions of pity or FOMO. The void of loneliness feeds on media portrayals and your expectations. Believe it or not, everyone wants a friend group like the one in the popular US sitcom Friends. A new job brings you to a new city teeming with people everywhere, and it’s obvious to envision yourself in Friends, hanging out at Central Perk. But then you get a reality check, and things don’t work out as you imagined.

Chances are that you’ll spiral more. And, most importantly, even if the media may condemn it, loneliness isn’t a curse. Being alone does not have to mean loneliness. Reframe your perspective and look at being alone as the ultimate ‘me time.’ It’s a moment of self-reflection where you dig into yourself to understand what you enjoy. By shifting your understanding of solitude, you’ll be able to enjoy it better.

Develop hobbies

Develop a routine to go about your day and rearrange your priorities. At the end of the day, the antidote to loneliness is not people but their infectious, jovial energy. That energy, however, is everywhere, in the very thread of human existence. This energy exists in vessels, people, animals, art, poetry, and so on. Unearth that energy by developing hobbies you’re passionate about, that feel like a warm hug. You can reconnect with an old pastime from your childhood. Immersing yourself in creative pursuits is a powerful way to express yourself. Be consistent and take your time out for these hobbies. There’s also a sense of pride and accomplishment with hobbies and certain milestones you hit. Learning something new is stimulating, keeping the lonely thoughts at bay. It’s an impeccable serotonin booster.

Declutter your mind with yoga

To reduce the overwhelming feelings of loneliness, practice yoga and meditation. This helps you to achieve a deeper understanding of yourself. With increased self-awareness, your emotional wellbeing develops. It quells the turbulence in your mind and takes you one step closer to inner peace. Yoga is best for reducing stress and anxiety that arise from loneliness. Meditation requires concentration, countering the flooding of negative thoughts. It's important to build the habit of yoga for your overall mental and physical wellbeing.

Open the barrage of thoughts

There's a lot of overthinking which builds on and can eventually feel suffocating. Release these thoughts by journaling. It settles down the fog of anxiety as you begin to see things clearly. Journaling is cathartic, helping you to be more self-compassionate. Penning down these thoughts reduces the intensity of anxiety. You process your emotions better when they become visible. Regular journaling tracks and discovers patterns in your moods. With a mindset of gratitude, you can shift your focus away from loneliness, fostering much-needed self-reflection.

Stay connected

The emptiness of loneliness wanes by staying connected. There’s an impulsive urge to seclude yourself from everyone, which only fuels that ache of loneliness. Take proactive steps to engage with others. Maybe join a nature walk or a pottery class. Online communities also connect you to like-minded individuals and groups. Meaningful relationships will empower you and help you view silence from a new vantage. If you are not ready to connect with anyone immediately, focus on enjoying the task at hand. When you are ready, you’ll find people with similar interests. If you’re not up for ‘people-ing’, consider adopting a furry friend with adequate research. However, if loneliness becomes too overwhelming to bear, see a therapist. It’s healthy and powerful to ask for help. Remember, being alone does not necessarily mean loneliness.

