Why are Sunday blues more terrifying than Monday blues: Effective steps to reclaim the Sundays and relax

The grass is greener on the weekend’s side, and the countdown to the weekend provides enough motivation to pull through the day. Friday evening feels like crossing the finish line. Tearing through the finishing line ribbon is like a brief respite from the gruelling weeklong marathon. The weekend makes all the postponed fun and daydreams come true; for some, it’s finishing chores, hanging out with friends, or simply relaxing and binge-watching their favourite shows. The week’s fun quota is reserved for Saturday, a safe day nestled between Friday evening bliss and a lazy Sunday. Saturday carries the adrenaline from Friday, and has Sunday to unwind and recharge. But is Sunday really all that sunny? Don’t let Sunday succumb to a spiral of listlessness.(Pexels)

An uneasy dread plagues Sunday as the sun sets, and you find yourself back at the drawing board, at the foothill of another Everest of work to climb in the upcoming week. The dread for the upcoming week is so perturbing that Sundays become a madhouse of anxiety and ennui. It’s like a dark shadow lurking at the periphery of your vision, reminding you of the fleeting nature of the weekend. Disturbed by the Sunday scaries, the weekend is reduced to only one day, with Sunday becoming a buffer day to wallow in existential crisis as you’re back at the starting line. But here are some ways you can ensure your Sundays are not stolen and remain stress-free.

Effective steps to reclaim the Sundays and relax

Identify the trigger

Introspect your work-life balance, and see how you can better it, to avoid the early week dread.(Pexels)

Sundays become terrifying because of anticipated unpleasantness or anxiety stemming from work or personal issues that await you in the new week. Figure out what exactly is bothering you, and develop a strategy to prepare for it beforehand.

Liven up your weekdays

Try to have fun on both Saturday and Sunday, don't play favorites. (Pexels)

Don’t stash away the fun for the weekends. Hoarding all the thrill and cheer for the weekend causes an imbalance and makes the transition from an exciting weekend to monotonous weekdays even more challenging. Celebrate small wins, or perhaps plan a hangout on one of the weekday evenings.

Have something to look forward to, maybe spilling some new tea to your work bestie on Monday or visiting the new bookstore when you get home on Tuesday. Don’t postpone fun until the end of the week when every day can be full of fulfilment and satisfaction. Life is a ticking bomb, and you never know when it may blow up for you. Surviving and motivating yourself with a countdown isn’t really the way to move forward. Maybe your countdown is sooner than your weekend's countdown. So live your weekdays like your weekends.

Even out the weekend fun

Sunday scaries involve lying in bed as you process the new week's responsibilities.(Pexels)

Concentrating all the merriment on Saturday is bound to leave you feeling drained on Sunday. Plan your weekends by equally dividing your chores and leisure activities so you don’t suffer from Saturday’s burnout on Sunday. Part of the Sunday scaries stems from the overly eventful Saturdays.

Journaling

Writing about the week helps to let go worries.(Unsplash)

Humans are vessels of experiences and emotions, and when they fill to the brim, they need to be released. Writing down your thoughts provides clarity and calms the turbulence in your mind. It helps you prioritise and plan better. Interacting with numerous stimuli and experiencing micro-stressors every day can lead to confusion. By releasing the emotional buildup, you feel better prepared to tackle the upcoming week. If you’re not much of a writer, indulge in therapeutic hobbies like baking, cycling, yoga, painting, and so on. Engaging in activities that rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul can help you maintain a sense of balance and well-being.

End Sunday on a Positive Note

Grab popcorn and enjoy a good movie- a perfect way to end Sunday.(Pexels)

Don’t let Sunday dread become a ritual for every weekend. Break the pattern before it becomes an indispensable part of you. Go beyond your regular skincare routine and pamper yourself on Sunday evening. Alternatively, finish the day with a good book or enjoy a movie marathon of old classics. As they say, all’s well that ends well. Gratitude and satisfaction as you draw the curtains on your weekend infuse you with good energy to start Monday with a bright smile.

